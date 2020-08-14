Miley Cyrus can't stop and won't stop talking about sex. The singer is refreshingly candid about her sexual identity and her gender identity, but there's nothing she loves discussing more than doing the deed. Ever since Cyrus came out as pansexual and gender fluid in 2015 (and TBH, even before that), she's been open about what she likes, who she likes, and where she likes to do it. For her, sex is a normal, inevitable part of life, so why not celebrate it? Miley Cyrus' quotes about sex are wild, wacky, and always 100% honest, and I stan a sex-positive queen.

As Cyrus explained during a 2013 appearance on the Today show, her intention is never to make people uncomfortable. "I don't ever really plan to offend people, but sometimes that just happens because I think people — you know, they're not open to what they don't understand. That's why what I'm doing is for my fans," she said. Basically, she's just being Miley. From sexually explicit song lyrics to frank interviews about her sexual preferences, Cyrus is never afraid to get into the nitty-gritty of intimacy, and her best quotes about sex truly make me feel like a creepy little sneaky little fly on the wall.

When She Got Real About Sex Ed Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a July 2013 appearance on the Lifetime show The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet, Cyrus spoke about the importance of sex education for young people. "[Sex is] the only way that we create and it's the only way that the world keeps going," she said. "It's ignorant to not talk to your kids about it or make it seem like it's not as cool or magical as it actually is."

When She Said Finding A Sexual Partner Is "Easy" While chatting with Time in June 2015, Cyrus explained what's actually difficult about finding a partner. "F*cking is easy," she said. "You can find someone to f*ck in five seconds. We want to find someone we can talk to. And be ourselves with. That's fairly slim pickings."

When She Explained Why She Doesn't Need A Man Cyrus alludes to her love for self-lovin' in "SMS (Bangerz)" from her Bangerz album with the lyrics, "You say you love me, I ain't fooling with that. They ask me how I keep a man, I keep a battery pack."

When She Shared The True Purpose Of FaceTime In December 2018, Miley Cyrus told Howard Stern about how her then-partner Liam Hemsworth saved all of their pets from the California wildfires that ended up burning their entire home... and exactly what she did to thank him. "He got a lot of action for saving the animals. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful," she joked. Later, when Stern asked how they made long-distance work, Cyrus said, "That's what FaceTime's for. Cybersex."

When She Talked About Simpson's Best Qualities C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During an Instagram Live with her then-BF Cody Simpson in October 2019, Cyrus seemingly shaded Hemsworth with an NSFW comment. "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true," she said. "There are good people out there that just happen to have d*cks. I've only ever met one… and he's on this Live."

When She Divulged What Goes Down In Her Kitchen Apparently, Cyrus doesn't limit sex to the bedroom. In "Unholy" from She Is Coming, Cyrus sings, "Wake up in the middle of a breakdown, yeah, have sex on the table with the takeout."

When She Explained The End Of 'Hannah Montana' According to Cyrus, sex is the reason why she changed up her image after her Hannah Montana days. As she explained to Elle in July 2019, "The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can't put the f*cking wig on again. It got weird. It just felt like... I was grown up." Later, she added, "I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I'm never performing for men. They shouldn't compliment themselves to think that the decisions I'm making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure."

When She Compared Her Sex Life To A "Concorde Jet" During an September 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres convinced Cyrus to take a sex quiz from a 1970s edition of Cosmopolitan. When asked what her sex life with her "lover" could best be compared to, Cyrus immediately chose the third answer: "a commuter trip on a Concorde jet." DeGeneres responded by asking if that meant "it's fast," and Cyrus replied, "Yeah. I'm good."

When She Got Explicit With Her Desires Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cyrus doesn't beat around the bush in "Bang Me Box" from Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz when she sings, "I want you to bang my box."

When She Made This Sexual Innuendo In February 2019, Cyrus captioned an IG post showing Hemsworth playing the saxophone with, "Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f*ck."

When She Talked About Just How "Open" She Is Cyrus made her interests clear to Paper magazine in June 2015. "I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn't involve an animal and everyone is of age," she said. "Everything that's legal, I'm down with. Yo, I'm down with any adult — anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me."

When She Said How Often She Likes To Get It On Cyrus celebrates her sexuality in "Mother's Daughter" from She Is Coming when she sings, "Hallelujah, I'm a freak, I'm a freak, hallelujah. Every day of the week, I'ma do ya like I want to."

When She Shared Her First Experience With Sex James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images During an appearance on Barstool Sports' Call Her Daddy podcast in August 2020, Cyrus recalled having sex for the first time with Hemsworth at 16. "I didn't go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy," she said. Other gems from the interview included her saying she would "rather finger [her]self" than have someone else do it and she'd "given a blowjob recently but it wasn't as much fun as [she] thought it was going to be."

When She Described The Things She Wants To "Do-Do-Do" Cyrus makes her intentions known in "Get It Right" from Bangerz with the lyrics, "You're sexy sexy, I got things I want to do to you. Make me make me, make my tongue just go do-do-do."

When She Bragged About Hemworth's Attributes In December 2018, Cyrus commented on a meme from the popular IG account @sourpsycho, which read, "No man has all five: good d*ck game, empathy, a height above 5'9, no h*es, common sense." Her response: "Mine does! Don't give up!"

When She... Well, Sang Whatever This Is In her song "Milky Milky Milk" from Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, Cyrus sings, "The milky, milky, milk, your tongue milking me so hard, and from sucking on your nipples, licking milky, milky stars," and I haven't been able to drink milk since.