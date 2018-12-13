I remember the first time I watched The Last Song like it was yesterday. It was my junior year of high school, I was with my three best friends, and we were at our local theater. At the time, I wasn't sure who the main dude in the movie was, but I couldn't stop thinking about the palpable sexual tension between him and Hannah Montana. Now, of course, the two stars are one of the hottest and most long-lasting young couples in Hollywood. And Miley Cyrus's quote about sex with Liam Hemsworth during her recent interview on The Howard Stern Show proves I was right about their sexual chemistry all along.

You see, at this point, it's been over eight years since Hemsworth and Cyrus made their first red carpet debut together back in March of 2010. Sure the road hasn't exactly been smooth for the pair (they've gotten engaged, called off their engagement, broken up, then gotten back together), but they're one of the most entertaining Hollywood couples ar

And one of the secrets to their success could be their super hot sex life. "He got a lot of action for saving the animals," Cyrus told Stern while discussing how Hemsworth saved all of their animals from the California wildfires that ultimately wound up burning their entire home.

The Howard Stern Show on YouTube

"We have a really regular life," she added. And what do they do when their busy schedules keep them apart? "That's what FaceTime's for," Cyrus shared with Stern. "Cybersex."

So... yeah. My 17-year-old self was right. These two definitely had some serious sexual energy going back and forth between them.

But their bond runs deeper than sexual tension. When Stern asked whether Hemsworth was her boyfriend or fiancé, Cyrus gave an explanation that literally almost made me burst into tears right there on the spot.

"Ish...I call him my survival partner now," Cyrus explained. "He thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone is for survival. And he was so incredible, he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You guys, she loves him because he helps her survive life. If that's not love, I don't know what is.

Aside from having regular cybersex, Cyrus adds that the two also make long distance work by traveling together. "We travel around together, usually we live in Malibu, so right now we live in Nashville and adjusting," she told Stern. "And I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back, a lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn't lose their homes. But Malibu just isn't the same for right now, the air quality, the water, 'cause he surfs every day."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With the burning of their home, it can't be denied that the two have had to face a lot of adversity recently. But it's beautiful to see a couple that's really able to be there for each other through thick and thin.