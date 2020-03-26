18 Ways To Cheer Up Your Partner During The Coronavirus Outbreak

1. If your partner is a reader, get them a Book of the Month subscription to make up for those library and bookstore closures. If they're a voracious reader, then you might want to go with a Kindle Unlimited subscription, which will allow them to up to 10 Kindle Unlimited titles at a time.

2. Put those thousands of photos stored on your phone to use by making your SO a custom photo album with your best memories together. My recommendation for beautiful photo books: Artifact Uprising.

3. There's no better way to keep a bored partner busy than with a MasterClass subscription, which will allow them to take online classes from experts in everything from mixology to acting to interior design.

4. If your boo is an active type who's missing the gym, you can get them moving by signing them up for ClassPass, which has tons of live and on-demand classes available to stream.

5. Nothing brightens up a space quite like a potted plant, and you can bring some life into your SO's space by signing them up for The Sill's potted plant subscription box, which is perfect for plant novices.

6. Travel lovers (and caffeine lovers) are sure to enjoy a subscription to the Atlas Coffee Club, which delivers coffee from different regions around the world. Each order includes tailored brewing recommendations and a postcard with information about the country's coffee growing methods, so they can travel the world and sip a great cup of coffee without leaving home.