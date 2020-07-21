18 Instagram Influencers To Follow Who Are #RelationshipGoals

To say that Instagram transformed our notions of an ideal relationship would be an understatement. Nowadays, every romantic gesture, getaway, and date night poses an opportunity to take a sec and brag about your boo (provided you can come up with the perfect caption, of course). But it's not just a channel for boasting about your own bond — IG is also brimming with inspo for what you and your SO can aspire to. There are a ton of Instagram influencers to follow who are #RelationshipGoals in every sense of the term.

But what does that look like, anyway? It's so much more than an endless stream of flawless photos as a couple. Ultimately, it centers around growing and evolving together, boldly admitting to your imperfections and promising to do better, supporting each other's every move and celebrating each other's achievements like they're your own. That's what these all-star couples do — and more. Basically, they've taken the idea of #RelationshipGoals to a whole new level.

These accounts span a wide range of industries, themes, and perspectives — from a bionic lesbian dating/sex columnist to an unapologetically geeky beauty blogger and an inspiring Paralympic athlete. The one thing they have in common? Rock-solid relationships that are bound to inspire you to love more fiercely. So, grab a pad and a pen, fam — because after perusing these accounts, you'll want to take notes.

@ayanagabriellelage Florida-based blogger Ayana Gabrielle Lage covers everything from health and food to style and beauty on her IG feed, but the posts that shed a spotlight on her sweet relationship are definitely a highlight. Not only are their pics together adorable AF, but the captions she adds about her partner, Vagner, ooze with appreciation. In one recent post, she gave him props for giving up his evenings and weekends to not help her shoot content, brainstorm ideas, find new partnerships, and onboard new clients. I mean, is that peak Instagram boyfriend goals or what? To boot, the guy is a seriously skilled photographer. (Gentlemen, take a cue.)

@lindsaysilb @Instahusband: That's literally the IG handle of Lindsay Silberman's partner — and TBH, that perfectly sums up their devotion to each other. Silberman posts about everything from luxury travel and style to the rosés she's currently drinking, but her posts with her hubby Matt stand out for the cuteness factor alone. In her bio, she describes herself as someone who "doesn't take herself too seriously," and that's accurate AF. Lately, she's been sharing a "Quarantoned" series of short videos from their at-home workouts together, which are downright delightful. Try not to smile while watching them dancing (and laughing) to Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" — I dare you.

@daynatroisi If you scroll through the IG feed of Dayna Troisi, managing editor of GO Magazine, you'll no doubt notice that her focus is mainly on all things sex, dating, and lesbian culture (with a healthy dose of sultry selfies thrown in for good measure). Another thing you may notice is that she's an amputee with a bionic arm, and occasionally, she uses her platform to speak out about living with a disability. Then there's her relationship with her partner, Vanessa, which adds some serious romance to the feed. In a birthday tribute to her, Troisi wrote: "The only thing I question when I’m with you is, how can I be more loving to you? How can I be more kind? Vanessa, you are the most beautiful human I’ve ever known and had the privilege of loving." You're not crying, I'm crying.

@lobeeston Lauren Beeston is the kind of Instagram influencer you'd *almost* hate for living the life you always wanted — that is, if she wasn't so darn likable. Since she's a Hawaii-based videographer, her feed is unsurprisingly filled with breathtaking island imagery (think: waterfalls, crystal clear ocean, that's only surpassed in beauty by her family of three. Some of her posts focus on her seemingly picture-perfect relationship with her partner, Tanner, while others include their precious daughter Ozzy Lee. If you're down for a good sob sesh, be sure to watch her IG Story Highlights titled "Tan," which features footage from their wedding, as well as a number of other standout memories from their relationship, set to music.

@bodyposipanda If you could use a little body positivity in your Instagram feed, give Megan Jayne Crabbe a follow ASAP. According to her IG bio, her mission is to "get people to be a bit kinder to themselves" and she accomplishes that with helpful little reminders like this: "you'll still be a snack in the summer if you eat ur snacks now." Every once in a while she treats followers to glimpses into her adorbs relationship with her boyfriend, Kenny Ethan Jones. In a recent post about practicing social distancing while you're in a relationship, she got especially candid with her insight and advice. "Some days we argue for no reason other than pushing each other away ... Some days we have conversations that light us up from the inside and we feel closer than ever. Some days we fall asleep on the phone so we can hear each other sleeping but then it's sad when we each wake up alone," she wrote. "There is no blueprint for this, for any kind of relationship during this time. It's okay some days to admit that it's hard. That you miss them. That you feel lonely. Or scared. Or horny. Or angry. Or bored. Or tired. All of it's fine." Can I get an "amen"?

@emilybaldoni Emily Baldoni is a kind of a quadruple threat: she's an actress, entrepreneur, mama, and wifey to Justin Baldoni — AKA Rafael Solano from Jane the Virgin. I honestly don't know what's cuter: the pics of their two tots and their pup, or the videos of their couple's workouts. As she wrote in one of the latter posts: "Who needs a gym when you have a gorgeous husband at your disposal?" If that's not #goals, I don't know what is.

@blooming.wildflower Bri Leaverton's Instagram account is bubbling over with all the feels — not only for her blended family of four but also for her beautiful wife, Lindsey. Even the coronavirus pandemic couldn't stop this couple from saying their vows — they recently got married during quarantine at a drive-in movie theater. If you want to follow along on their love story, you can either follow Bri or their couple's account, @the.mrs.leavertons. Oh, and don't forget to heed their priceless relationship advice: "Find someone that you can be goofy and outrageous with."

@hermela When you're done marveling at this Ethiopian model's enviable head of lustrous curly hair, you can feel free to swoon over her sentimental posts featuring her SO. Hermela Solomon has Instagrammed about so many aspects of their relationship, from the struggles of doing long-distance, to buying their first home together and getting married in a courthouse ceremony. Don't forget to scope out her Instagram Story Highlights about her wedding day for a behind-the-scenes look at their romantic start of a new chapter.

@karlibuckley Marketing strategist Karli Buckley and her wife, Emily, are the definition of a power couple: They go hiking together, they go on cross-country road trips together, and they even train at Crossfit together. If you're in need of a little relationship inspiration, this is one account that's bound to provide endless motivation for building a happy, high-quality partnership (and warm and fuzzy feels).

@desiperkins Give beauty YouTuber Desi Perkins a follow not only for her killer makeup looks (which include breakdowns of exactly which products she used), but also her super sweet posts that shed a spotlight on her relationship. She and her husband, Steven, have been open about their fertility journey via their shared YouTube channel, and you can follow along as they start building their genetically blessed fam right on her IG.

@julessebastian Australian stylist and podcaster Jules Sebastian has quite the love story: She met her current husband, Guy, while they were young teens singing sappy songs at a wedding together. For more deets on their legendary romance, follow her Instagram account, which regularly includes pics from their epic adventures and date nights together.

@kishmykurls #MondayMotivation messages, style inspiration, and positive vibes — those are just a few of the things you can expect if you follow Kish Burries on IG. She also regularly shares some of the refreshing wisdom she's learned along the way in her marriage, like this little gem: "Part of a normal, functioning, long-term relationship is sometimes not agreeing, sometimes not communicating, and sometimes not being happy... Please don’t believe every couple you see posting 'happy' pics online is living their best life argument and trouble-free. Every relationship has it’s own issues. When two people can love each other through all of the mistakes and flaws yet still function together as a solid unit... that’s considered healthy perfection."

@amypurdygurl Amy Purdy is an inspiration — not only because she's a New York Times bestselling author, fashion designer, and but also because she's a Paralympic athlete. She lost her legs after contracting meningitis at age 19, but that didn't stop her from becoming one of the top-ranked adaptive snowboarders in the world, winning the 2014 Sochi Paralympic bronze medal, and stunning audiences on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars as a runner-up. Purdy met her current husband, Daniel Gale, while learning to snowboard again on two prosthetic legs. How's that for romantic? They even raced around the world together on CBS’s The Amazing Race. Basically, if you need proof that love can overcome anything, Purdy is someone you'll def want to follow.

@diannebuswell Her Ariel-esque fiery hair and colorful wardrobe aren't the only things Dianne Buswell has to brag about on the 'Gram — she's also got a pretty swoon-worthy relationship, too. She and her BF, Joe Sugg, met on BBC’s reality show Strictly Come Dancing, in which celebs and choreographers team up for a series of dance competitions. Keep tabs on all their amazing adventures on tour — and maybe even steal a couple of their date ideas — by following her on IG.

@daniaustin Dallas-based style blogger Dani Austin Ramirez is worth a follow if only for some cute outfit inspo (her Amazon finds are unreal) — but truthfully, her posts that center around her relationship are equally valuable. She and her boyfriend Jordan have crossed many milestones together since they started dating, and she'd documented many of them on IG. Every once in a while she'll post a video in which they both share their respective tips on a particular topic — like what not to do when working from home with your SO. Think of it like free counseling with your favorite Insta couple.