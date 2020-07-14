Eric and his now-wife Rachel had been excitedly organizing a New York City wedding in September — but of course, the pandemic forced the couple to quickly devise a backup plan. That meant inviting just a close circle of loved ones for a smaller affair, and having other friends and extended fam join in virtually.

“It was looking less safe, especially for traveling, to have a big party, and [we] would need a lot of tricky logistics for enough space between tables — so it made sense to adjust to just immediate family in Rachel’s backyard and do a Zoom setup,” explains Eric, 33.

This was not your ordinary Zoom wedding, however — namely, because former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (who happen to be friends of the bride's family) were the officiants. If Cuomo and Clinton aren’t the ultimate tag-team to lead a ceremony, I don’t know who is.

And while a virtual ceremony and reception may not have been what Eric and Rachel were initially envisioning, Eric says the Zoom adaptation is actually what made it possible for these famous faces to participate, because an in-person wedding would have posed too many complex security issues.

Eric and Rachel are planning to do a larger Jewish wedding down the line when they can invite more family to be present. However, their civil ceremony was undoubtedly a smash success — and not only because of Cuomo and Clinton making an appearance. Their friends organized epic Zoom watch parties, they enlisted Wedfuly to run the logistics and navigate any IT issues, and they even sent out cocktail recipe cards so that guests could sip on the same libations while toasting the bride and groom.