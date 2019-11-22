17 Sex Toy Black Friday 2019 Deals That'll Spread The Good Vibes

Take it from a Capricorn: Saving money on something you were going to buy for yourself anyway is like getting two gifts in one. Whether you're looking to add an extra kick to your sex life or think it's time to try something new, these sex toy Black Friday 2019 deals will have you buzzing all over — cliterally.

Whether you've never played with toys or you're a self-identified vibrator expert, Black Friday can be the perfect time to try something out. From covert toys that you can wear as jewelry to mind-blowing vibrators that will bring you into new realms of pleasure, dipping into the sex toy pool comes in all shapes and sizes. And while you may want some alone time with your new purchase, bringing a toy into the bedroom with your partner can be a totally new way to connect. Though you never need to do anything that makes you uncomfortable, and consent is the most important part of any sex adventure, experimenting can be part of the fun.

If you're looking to ball out on a budget, with yourself or with your boo, these Black Friday deals are sure to keep the good vibes going.

1. Maude If I were a vibrator, I would hands-down be the Vibe from Maude. On Black Friday, Maude is offering free shipping as well as a free quickie kit (a mini lube and two condoms) with every purchase. And if still need more (who doesn't) Maude is donating 100% of their Cyber Monday sales to Peer Health Exchange, a national nonprofit sex-ed organization.

2. Babeland Aw, Babeland. It's like a sexy Disneyland for adults. (OK, I know that adults go to Disneyland, but let me have this.) On Black Friday, Babeland will have a 25% sitewide sale running from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, automatically applied at checkout (excluding Crave or Lelo purchases and gift cards). And if you didn't have time to shop on literal Black Friday (it happens!), from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, Babeland will have $30.00 off orders of $99.00 or more. Score!

3. Spectrum Boutique Run by the literal iconic dildo Duchess, Zoë Ligon, Spectrum Boutique is a sex-positive shop for toys and sex education books and materials. From Black Friday to Dec. 6, selected items on their site will be 20%-25% off.

4. Tango It may take two to tango, but when it comes to the best plugs, there's only one Tango. On Black Friday, the Tango babes are giving 15% off sitewide as well as a "Two Plugs and A Tote" bundle for $50.00. And with all of their purchases every day, 10% of sales go to the angels at SIECUS, a sex education and advocacy org.

5. Unbound Thank goddess for Unbound. Starting Nov. 24 until Dec. 3, the Unbound babes will have 20 to 30% off of everything, no code needed. While I suggest peeking at their website every day, a sexy birdie told me to mark your calendar for Dec. 2 (it's their biggest sale of Cyber week).

6. Womanizer Don't be fooled by the name — the Womanizer is a gift to all vagina-owners. From Nov. 28 until Dec. 6, 2019, you can get 20% off all products from Womanizer, We-Vibe, and pjur lubes. Also, you can snag the Womanizer Pro40 Black Edition for $69.00 (wink), instead of the original price of $129.00.

7. Dame Hot d*mn! Dame Products is offering 20% off their entire site from midnight on Black Friday through Cyber Monday. The code will apply automatically, so don't even worry. (I know you weren't worried.)

8. Le Wand The legendary Le Wand will change everything you ever thought you knew about toys. For Black Friday until Cyber Monday, they're offering25% off orders over $150, 30% off over $200, and 35% off over $300.

9. Lovehoney The loves at Lovehoney are offering an iconic sale running through Cyber Monday. A selection of their most popular toys, amazing lingerie, bondage gear, and sexy advent calendars (oh, it's a thing) will be up to 40% off. I love to hear that, honey.

10. Ohnut Making penetration more comfortable for all! Oh my Ohnut! From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, you can get your very on Ohnut for $55 instead of $65 with free shipping, BTW. Additionally, every purse comes with a Vadge of Honor enamel pin (while supplies last).

11. ZALO With their pretty pastels and ornate details, ZALO is straight out of my Sailor Moon dreams. On Black Friday, Elite Daily readers can snag 30% off by using the code: “girlpower".

12. MysteryVibe No mystery here: The iconic MysteryVibe is doing some amazing Black Friday deals. For the early birds out there, from Nov. 25-27, you can get $25 off the Tenuto, $40 off the Crescendo, and $65 off when you buy together. And on Black Friday, it's $25 off the Tenuto, $50 off the Crescendo, and $75 off when you buy together. The more, the merrier!

13. Nox These literal angels at Nox think of everything. On Black Friday, they'll be donating 10% of their sales to Planned Parenthood, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and a Montreal youth clinic called Head and Hands use the coupon, GET2GIVE, and treat yourself as you're helping others.

14. b-Vibe Just be yourself. Or b-Vibe. Be your best with a b-Vibe! That's it. This Black Friday until Dec. 2, the b-Vibe babes are offering 25% off orders over $150, 30% off over $200, and 35% off over $300.

15. LELO Get ready to rumble because powerhouse LELO is boasting huge sales for Black Friday. A huge selection of their products will be from 20% off to 70% off. Snag the Soraya for 25% off or the Alia for half price.

16. Adam & Eve Not your traditional Bible reference, Adam & Eve is an OG hub for amazing toys. This Black Friday, they're offering up to 50% an array of toys, as we as 50% off one item of your choice with the code: BONUS50. No better time to bite the apple!