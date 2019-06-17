There's nothing cuter than a sleeping bae, am I right? Whether you cohabitate with your partner or not, sending them a sweet message while they snooze is an easy way to show them you care. Fortunately, there are plenty of cute texts to send your partner when they’re sleeping that will ensure they'll wake up with a huge smile on their face. It can be all too easy to underestimate the power of a well-timed text when it comes to relationship maintenance. After all, letting your partner know that they are on your mind around the clock is not only super sweet, but it can also communicate to them that they're a priority.

According to relationship and wellness coach Shula Melamed, for some people, receiving regular text messages can be an important part of fulfilling their communication needs. Since every couple is different, Melamed recommended taking both of your needs into consideration when coming up with a texting schedule that works for you. "Some couples text more frequently because they aren't able to see each other on a daily basis so it helps build or create intimacy," Melamed previously told Elite Daily. "Come up with a way or a rhythm that works for both of you. Something cute like a 3 p.m. check-in or an 'on my way home' emoji message." Here are some texts to send to your partner while they're getting some shut-eye that will give them all the feels.

1. Just sending you a text to let you know I’m thinking about you before I fall asleep. ❤️

2. Just woke up from the most beautiful dream about my favorite person: You.

3. I hope you're having the sweetest dreams right now.

4. You are the cutest sleeper I've ever seen.

5. You look just like Sleeping Beauty and I'm so into it.

6. I know you need your beauty sleep, so I didn't want to wake you. Just wanted to tell you I love you.

7. About to fall asleep but can't stop smiling when I think of you.

8. Can't fall asleep. I've been trying to count sheep but your face keeps distracting me.

9. Wish I was cuddling you right now. Sleep well babe.

10. Sending a mid-night kiss to the best bae in the world.

11. It's so hard to sleep without my [little or big] spoon. Hope you're having an easier time.

12. Wishing my head was resting on your chest instead of my pillow!

13. I know you're already in bed but had to tell you how much I love you.

14. I’m going to have dreams about you tonight and I hope you're dreaming about me too. 😘

15. I wish sleep wasn't a thing we needed, so we could just hang out instead.

16. Hey. I love you. You're amazing.

17. It's the middle of the night and all I can do is lay awake and think about my favorite person. 💕

When it comes to texting habits, every couple is different. That said, finding creative ways to check-in on your bae is never a bad idea. So, the next time they cross your mind, send them a cute message to let them know you're thinking about them, no matter what time it is.