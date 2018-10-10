Cuffing season is just around the corner, so if you're looking for your winter cuff and you're hitting all the new hot spots in town to find them, you may want to consider one of these clever pickup lines to try at a bar. Everyone knows pickup lines are cheesy, but sometimes they're just so bad, they're good. Plus, bars have always been a great place to meet people. You're out with your friends, you're drinking, you're celebrating the end of another work week or maybe a special occasion — it's usually good vibes all around. But it's not always easy to go up to someone you don't know and introduce yourself. People get nervous! But the vibe of a cool bar combined with a so-bad-it's-good pickup line creates the perfect breeding ground for a new relationship (or even just a warm body for the night).

Regardless of what you're looking for with someone, one of these 21 clever pickup lines can't hurt. If they backfire, you never have to use them again, and you'll have a funny story to tell. Nothing to lose, IMO.

1. "And I thought the beer was good here…"

2. "Are you a parking ticket? 'Cause you've got fine written all over you."

3. "Are you busy tonight at last call?"

4. "Do you like blow jobs or sex on the beach? I'm talking cocktails of course."

5. "Don't you just hate it when people try to use pickup lines on you?"

6. "You owe me a drink. I dropped mine when you walked by."

7. "Hey, I'd swipe right on you."

8. "I'm not drunk. I'm just intoxicated by you."

9. "I definitely know you from somewhere… I wouldn’t have forgotten you."

10. "I don’t have a library card, but do you mind if I check you out?"

11. Go up to someone, take an ice cube out of your glass, and smash it. Then say, "Now that I’ve broken the ice, can I buy you a drink?"

12. "When I text you goodnight later, what phone number should I use?"

13. "Help I can't breathe." When they ask why, respond with, "Looking at you takes my breath away."

14. "Sure I could buy you a drink, but I'd be jealous of the glass."

15. "I see you've got some tequila. Does that mean you wanna give me a shot?"

16. "Look I'm just trying to drink here, but you're very distracting."

17. "What's your favorite song to dance to?" Ask the DJ to play it, and then ask them to dance.

So, the next time you're at a bar and you see someone across the room who catches your eye (in true rom-com fashion, of course), go up to them, pickup lines at the ready! Yes, it's a little scary, but in the words of High School Musical, it could be ~the start of something new~ that you might miss out on otherwise. And you never know if you don't try.

