I love romantic comedies for one very specific reason: I can't resist a good meet-cute. You know, the ridiculous but adorable way two people bump into each other at the beginning of a movie? It's like when Matthew McConaughey's character saves Jennifer Lopez's from being crushed to death by a runaway Dumpster in The Wedding Planner. He turns out to be a doctor who can treat her injuries and, in a bizarre twist, she turns out to be his wedding planner. You can't deny that the path of a careening Dumpster is one of the funniest places to meet a boyfriend or girlfriend. Hopefully, they're not engaged to be married at the time, though.

I'd like to believe these things happen IRL, too. I mean, telling your friends and family how you met your significant other is, like, standard Thanksgiving dinner conversation. Messing this up would be just as bad as Rachel making half an English trifle and half a shepherd's pie on Friends. Plus, the tryptophan in the turkey is enough to put everyone to sleep without the details of your uninspired story dragging on in the background. All I'm saying is that when I show up to the family dinner this year, I better have an epic love story to tell with movie rights, plots twists, and an emotional soundtrack. Here are seven people who'll have no trouble bringing the drama.

That's one way to get into the holiday spirit. Giphy There's an annual Jewish singles' dance held on Christmas Eve in various cities around the country. My mom went to the first-ever dance in 1987 when she was 23, and that's the night she met my dad. Especially after my cousin met her husband at the same dance in the 2000s, I grew up wondering if I'd one day meet someone there, too. I mean, family legacy, right? I went to the dance in 2016 when I was 23 — like my mom — and met a guy that I wound up dating for the next five months. If I'm being honest, I probably stayed with him a little too long just because it would've been such a cool story if we had worked out. Like mother, like daughter... — Hannah, 25

The couple that games together, stays together. Giphy I met my husband on Minecraft of all places, I was around 16 and Minecraft was pretty new. I noticed a server called 'Skype club' so I joined it, there were a few people on that server including this annoying guy who kept messing up all my work. Eventually I got to know him and found he’s not as annoying as I thought (he’s worse lol) all jokes aside, we are now happily married and proud of our story. I love seeing how people meet their love though! — sparknesslol

Do you believe in friendly ghosts? This Redditor does. Giphy We met at the health department. I found out that she lived at the funeral home. I knew she was the girl for me.(We were both hired to do a research project at the health department. She and another student were able to stay at the funeral home during the summer for free if they agreed to take after hours calls.) — wkeith67

Aggie Cromwell did say, "Magic is really very simple. All you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." Giphy Currently, I am seeing a guy who I crossed paths with twice before something stuck: once at a Halloweentown movie screening and once hosing each other off after a campus-wide paint fight that happens at our college every year. — Claire, 20

Talk about crossed lines. Giphy Over the phone. Both she and her brother were living with their parents, I was doing business with her brother. Their father answered the phone and thought it would be funny if he pretended to misunderstand me and put me on the phone with his daughter instead of his son. — oneeyedman99

This is ~very~ dramatic. Giphy We met at a Buffy the Vampire Slayer readthrough. We were doing season 7, my main character was Kennedy, his was Andrew. So for the first few episodes we were exclusively bit parts and for two episodes in a row he stabbed me to death. In the third he turned into a giant worm monster and ate my pet dog. — CoveredInCatFluff