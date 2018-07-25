There's no doubt that there are plenty of people on Tinder swiping all the time. In fact, 26 million Tinder matches are made every day. If you are looking for something to transition from online to IRL, there are plenty of ways to optimize your chances of those matches happening for you, too. And there are definitely things not to do on Tinder to make sure you're getting the matches, conversations, and IRL dates that you want.

I myself have made plenty of Tinder "mistakes" before. For one, I don't like having push notifications on too many apps, so sometimes days pass before I remember to check dating apps for messages or new matches. Sometimes that earns sassy messages from other people about my drawn-out response time. Fair enough, I guess, but sometimes this is a good way to weed out nagging people, as well. The same can be said for the following: these are all suggestions on increasing your matches, having better conversations, and advice to lead to real-life dates. But, as always, go with what feels right for you. Here are some of the things you shouldn't do on Tinder, based on statistics from a representative at the dating app.

Have only one or two profile photos. Giphy A whopping 81 percent of Tinder users have a minimum of four photos in their profile, so if you have fewer than that, you may want to add another picture or two. Users may be used to swiping through a good amount of pictures to get a feel for someone before they swipe, so you want to ensure you're giving that person a fuller ... picture of who you are.

Wait too long to meet in person. Giphy That initial excitement from matching with someone and having a playful banter can really settle down quickly if you don't meet IRL soon. There's only one way to find out if that chemistry exists in person and that's by meeting up. An overwhelming 95 percent of Tinder users who do meet up with their matches do it before a week has passed after matching.

Post photos of you looking sad or expressionless. Giphy Just by posting photos of you smiling in your profile, you up your chances of being right-swiped by 14 percent. More matches equals more potential opportunities of finding someone you actually like. So yes, show off those pearly whites, y'all.

Hide your face. Giphy You're not being mysterious or intriguing — you're just earning yourself fewer swipes. Even if you want to show off your back in a pic or two (whoops, guilty of this), have the majority of your pictures show your face. You are 20 percent more likely to get a match when the other person can see your face in all photos.