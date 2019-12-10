Forget Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. Have you and your partner ever wanted to star in your own BDSM-tinged erotica? If you've been getting up to some wicked games in bed, one way to keep the sexy dynamic going is by sending your partner some BDSM-themed texts during the day. Reminding them of how much kinky fun you'll be up to later is a playful way to get your partner in the mood.

As always, consent is key, especially when practicing BDSM. "Negotiate and agree on the expectations before engaging in play," Shamyra Howard, a sex and relationships therapist, previously told Elite Daily. "And never assume that your partner consents to playing with anything or anyone, just because there was initial consent."

Once consent is established, you've discussed your kinks, and you've cemented your safe word, you and your partner pretty much have everything you need to play, whether that's in the bedroom or over text. Maybe you're helping your partner get in the mood to break out the handcuffs, or perhaps you're riling them up for an extra dirty sex session where you call all the shots. Whatever the case may be, here are 17 texts that'll make them tingle with anticipation.

If You're In A Submissive Mood

1. I've been feeling a bit naughty today and I think I need to be spanked / paddled as punishment.

2. I'm definitely in the mood to be tied up. Want to give me a hand?

3. Can't wait for you to choke me while we're kissing later.

4. TBH, I'd love for you to blindfold me and eat me out.

5. I've been thinking about how good our last BDSM session was and it's honestly distracting me from work.

6. I really want you to pull my hair while you're f*cking me.

7. Can't stop thinking about how much I want to please my dom...

8. I'm thinking about how I'm really in the mood for some rough sex right now.

9. How would you feel if I bought a BDSM kit for us to play with?

If You're In A Dominant Mood

10. I can't wait to tie you up when we get home later.

11. NGL, I've been fantasizing about edging you.

12. I want to reward you for being such a good submissive lately.

13. You've had such a smart mouth lately that I think you need to be gagged.

14. When do you get off today? I really want to get you off.

15. Ever since you put on those cute shorts/pants, I've been thinking about bending you over.

16. If you can guess what I'm thinking about that's got me so hard/wet, I'll do it to you when I see you.

17. I really want to make you beg for it.

Whether your partner is dominant, submissive, or a little bit of both, one of these texts is sure to get them hot and bothered.