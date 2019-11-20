10 BDSM Starter Kits To Give Your Sex Life A Little Spark

Whether you're looking for a gift set to heat up the holidays, or want to spoil your partner any time of year, a BDSM starter kit might be just what you need. While there's nothing wrong with more "traditional" sex positions, trying out kink in the bedroom can give you and your partner the chance to explore your sexuality together and dive into something new. ICYMI, BDSM is an umbrella term for three types of sexual play: bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, and sadism and masochism. In practice, this could include bondage in the form of handcuffs, sensation play in the form of spanking, or pleasurable pain play, like nipple clamps.

Millennials are no strangers to kinky sex. A 2019 Cosmopolitan study found that 20% of respondents said they had done BDSM, while 44% said they had used a sex toy with a partner. Whether you and your partner are curious about BDSM (consent from both parties to participate in BDSM is crucial), or you've tried it and want to experiment further, investing in a sex toy bundle is a fun and efficient way to try a little bit of everything when it comes to kinky sex.

Once you and your partner have established a safe-word, here are 10 BDSM starter kits you can look into to add a little spark to your sex life.

3. "Tie Me Up" Sex Game Tie Me Up Weekend in Bed Bondage Sex Game $32.99 | Lovehoney This "sex game" is a solid purchase if you're looking to spend the weekend in bed, as this kit's name suggests. Included are feathered nipple clamps, satin ties, and PVC tape for reusable bondage. The kit also has 40 cards with sexy instructions like, "Blindfold your partner and use an ice cube to arouse them." Last but not least, the kit includes how-to cards on bondage and BDSM safety. Always important!

4. KIMMAO Leopard Set KIMMAO Leopard Eye Patch Handcuff and Ankle $14.29 | KIMMAO x Amazon Even though the idea behind this Amazon kit is simple — just some soft restraints and a blindfold — the leopard print gives it an extra sexy factor.

6. "Fifty Shades of Grey" Hard Limits Bed Restraint Kit Fifty Shades of Grey Hard Limits Bed Restraint Kit $59.99 | Lovehoney Likewise, this Fifty Shades-themed set has silvery restraints and a blindfold — ideal if you and your partner are just looking for just one or two new things to try out in bed.

7. Fuzzy Lovers 4-Piece Bedspreader Set Fuzzy Lovers 4 Piece Bedspreader Set $69.95 | Pink Cherry Pink Cherry's Fuzzy Lovers set has a little bit of everything: fuzzy handcuffs, a fuzzy paddle, nipple clamps, "spreader" restraints, and a bag so you can keep your sex toys all in one place. Efficiency and exploration? Love to see it!

8. Sex Therapy Kit For Lovers Sex Therapy Kit for Lovers $29.95 | Pink Cherry While this kit shouldn't serve as an actual replacement to therapy, the playfully-named Pink Cherry Sex Therapy Kit is a chance to explore a more tender side of kinky sex. This set includes fuzzy handcuffs, faux rose petals, a massager, a satin eye mask, warming lotion, and some romantic candles.

9. KIMMAO Red Lace 6-Piece Set KIMMAO Red lace 6-Piece Set $19.99 | KIMMAO on Amazon Keeping with the romantic BDSM theme, you and your partner can purchase this spicy red garter, matching feather tickler, lacy restraints, and sex dice from Amazon for an affordable price.