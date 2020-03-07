Pisces is one of the most romantic signs in the zodiac. This artsy-minded dreamer loves a fairytale, and they're not afraid to dive deep into their feelings. They love swimming in the complex depths of emotion that come with falling in love, and as intense as they can be about romance, this passion is probably one of the main reasons you fell for them in the first place. Why not match their energy by sending your Pisces some romantic quotes?

While you may not know a whole bunch of quotes off the top of your head, you know the kind. Chances are you've watched a movie with your Pisces boo — hands intertwined under your cozy blanket, their head perched gently on your shoulder — and have heard them swoon over a gut-wrenchingly romantic one-liner. Or maybe you've seen them add a similarly passionate quote to their Pinterest or Instagram Story.

Pisces is drawn to electric romance. They want a timeless love that knows no bounds; one that's enduring, but a little bit reckless at the same time. Below, 16 quotes that'll put your Pisces partner deep in their feels.

chabybucko/E+/Getty Images

1. If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever. — Alfred Lord Tennyson

2. The heart has its reasons of which reason knows nothing. — Blaise Pascal

3. Babe, I’m fist-fighting with fire / Just to get close to you / Can we burn something babe? / And I run for miles just to get a taste / Must be love on the brain — Rihanna, "Love On The Brain"

4. Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” — Loretta Young

5. Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. — Aristotle

6. I remember what it felt like to fall in love for the first time. You think you’ll never love like that again. But you do.” — Jenny Han, Ashes To Ashes

7. I cannot fix on the hour, or the spot, or the look or the words, which laid the foundation. It is too long ago. I was in the middle before I knew that I had begun. — Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

8. I don't want to live. I want to love first, and live incidentally. — Zelda Fitzgerald

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

9. All the things yet to come are the things that have passed / Like the holding of hands, like the breaking of glass / Like the bonfire that burns, that all words in the fight fell to / Wasteland, baby / I'm in love with you — Hozier, "Wasteland, Baby"

10. Love is when you meet someone who tells you something new about yourself. — Andre Breton

11. You always gain by giving love. — Reese Witherspoon

12. And all of the voices surrounding us here / They just fade out when you take a breath / Just say the word and I will disappear / Into the wilderness — Ed Sheeran, "Tenerife Sea"

13. I can listen no longer in silence. I must speak to you by such means as are within my reach. You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope. Tell me not that I am too late, that such precious feelings are gone forever. I offer myself to you again with a heart even more your own… I have loved none but you. — Jane Austen, Persuasion

14. We are most alive when we're in love. — John Updike

15. Love takes off masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” — James Baldwin

16. I did think, let's go about this slowly. This is important. This should take some really deep thought. We should take small thoughtful steps. But, bless us, we didn't. — Mary Oliver

Whether your anniversary is coming up, you want to get your partner in the mood for date night, or it's just your average Tuesday, these quotes will make your Pisces partner melt.