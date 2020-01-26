Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with a long-time boo, testing the waters with someone new, or toasting with your crew, Galentine's style, a dreamy V-Day night in has its perks. You get to set the mood with your very own perfectly-crafted playlist, you have your pick of food, drinks, and snacks, and you already know the chairs (ahem, couch) are the comfiest. You get to stay in your sweatpants (sold yet?), and you have a say in what movie you get to watch. With that in mind, you'll want to keep the best Valentine's day rom-coms for your zodiac sign (or your lover's sign, or your bestie's sign) on deck.

Valentine's Day is a give-and-take, so along with ensuring dinner, the drink selection, and festive décor are just right, you'll want to make sure the movie you pick is a good compromise, too. An easy way to do that is consider the astrological backgrounds at play. When faced with all kinds of rom-coms (from fantasy-tinged adventures, to sports dramas, to salacious peeks into people's sex lives, to feel-good classics) look to the stars as your cinematic guides this Valentine's Day. Here is the rom-com you should get into come Feb. 14, taking zodiac signs into consideration.

Aquarius: "Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List" Zero Media on YouTube Aquarians march to the beat of their own drums, which is why indie rom-com Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List is *chef's kiss* for your Valentine's Day. Starring Victoria Justice, the film picks up when Naomi and Ely start crushing on the same guy and their friendship is tested.

Pisces: "Ella Enchanted" TheFantasyCentral on YouTube Pisceans have a taste for the dreamy, so the fantasy elements in Ella Enchanted will be right up their alley.

Aries: "Bring It On" Universal Pictures All-Access on YouTube Aries seldom back down. In fact, they look at life's challenges and say, "Bring it on." This 2000s staple has enough romance, action, and snarky one-liners (could you expect anything less from Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union?) to keep an Aries all fired up on Valentine's Day.

Taurus: "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube A tug-of-war between wills is Big Taurus Energy, which is why your Valentine's Day plans should consist of How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days. Watch Kate Hudson play Andie, a woman who is, well, trying to lose a guy in 10 days. Opposite her is Matthew McConaughey on his best behavior as Ben, a man who's trying to get Andie to fall for him.

Gemini: "Friends With Benefits" Streaming Clips on YouTube What better movie for a Gemini (the social butterfly of the zodiac) to watch on Valentine's Day than Friends With Benefits? Even without this Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake rom-com, Geminis know that friendships make the best foundations for romance.

Cancer: "Love, Rosie" Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Cancers love for a long time, and they love hard, so Love, Rosie starring Lilly Collins and Sam Claflin is the perfect Valentine's Day pick for them. Collins and Claflin play childhood sweethearts Rosie and Alex, who are destined to be together, no matter what they might tell themselves.

Leo: "Sleeping With Other People" IFC Films on YouTube Leos aren't afraid of people who are a bit messy or chaotic. In fact, they find them interesting. This Valentine's Day, watch Sleeping With Other People. Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie play friends who are each working on smoothing out their individual love lives, but end up falling for each other.

Virgo: "Legally Blonde" Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube As the quintessential smarty-pants zodiac sign, a Virgo would be hard-pressed to find a Valentine's Day film better suited to them than Legally Blonde. It's all about going after your academic dreams with passion and tenacity, and finding a little love along the way.

Libra: "Chocolat" Miramax on YouTube As the hopeless romantics of the zodiac, Libras should grab their favorite sweet snack and take a bite of Chocolat. It's about a woman who moves to a quiet, old-school French village in the '50s and causes a ruckus by opening a chocolate shop. Wreaking havoc with a passion for indulgence and the arts? Sounds like Libra behavior.

Scorpio: "After Sex" peakglobal on YouTube As a sign who's forever intrigued by intimacy and sex, Scorpio should get into After Sex on Valentine's Day. Peppered with familiar faces like Dave Franco, Mila Kunis, and Zoe Saldana, this rom-com is framed around the pillow talk of eight different couples, and tackles issues of queerness and sex-positivity.

Sagittarius: "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" WamBamFam on YouTube Getting into trouble abroad, falling in love with a beautiful stranger on vacation, and brushing shoulders with cool celebrities are what a Sagittarius' dreams are made of — so of course, The Lizzie McGuire Movie makes the perfect Valentine's Day flick.