16 Engagement Tattoos If Rings Aren't Your Style, Because Your Love Is Forever
If you don't like wearing things on your hands or you've never been into jewelry, you may be wondering how you and your partner can symbolically celebrate tying the knot. Rest assured, when you've said "Yes" to a wedding and want the world to know it, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your partner that don't include a rock. If you're looking for some inspiration, consider this your "Engagement Tattoos If Rings Aren't Your Style" Pinterest board, hand selected for you and your needs.
When it comes to planning a wedding, there's no one way to do it. Though your mom or sister may obsess over their engagement rings, you don't need to feel any pressure to follow anyone's vision but your own. Your wedding is yours. If you're more into necklaces or bracelets, or you're tired of jewelry all together, rocking your engagement in whatever way feels right for you is what's right for you.
If you're not afraid of needles or you're terrified of needles but are going to get a tat anyway (go you!), these 16 engagement tattoo ideas may be the perfect way to solidify that your love is forever — literally.
1. Your Pet Names/The Names Of Your Literal Pet
2. Home Sweet Home
3. Symbolism From Where You Got Engaged
4. A Forever Ring
5. Memorabilia From Where You're From
6. Marie Kondo Style
7. A Place Marker
8. A Song Or Poem You Both Love
If you and your partner have a song that's "yours" or there's a poem or story you both love, getting it tattooed on you can be a beautiful memory. If word tattoos aren't you thing, an image from the song or poem can be totally cute. If words and images are your thing, a cute combination can show and tell how you feel.
9. Tiny Hearts
A heart tattoo is a classic. If you and your partner are totally in love, getting small heart tattoos can remind you of them whenever you look down. If you're more into stars or flowers, get whatever little symbol speaks to you! (My friend's life partner is really into skateboarding and they got tiny little skateboard tattoo and it is literally so cute.)
10. A Forever Love Note
11. A Food Inspired Tat
12. Hands
13. Each Other's Zodiac Signs
Getting tattoos of each other's zodiac signs or constellations can be a way to show your love while tapping into your spiritual side. Whether you're super into astrology or you just like how it looks (which is totally cool too, no shame here!), astrology tattoos can show your boo you love them to the moon and back.
14. A Present They Gave You
15. Flowers!
16. Call And Response
If your partner is the Mulder to your Scully or you have an inside joke you repeat to each other, getting a call and response tattoo can really bond you forever.
Getting an engagement tattoo can be the perfect way to solidify your love for your partner. Whether you prefer an engagement tat instead of a ring, or in addition to one — it can be totally romantic to seal your love with ink.