Like many of these Twitter users, my time in the casual dating scene has been filled with high highs and low lows. There was the one time when I almost made plans with two dates in one night (oops), and another time when a guy ghosted me and then hit me with an Instagram follow two months later (SMH). I’ve gone through periods where I was super into the dating scene, and then I’d get so fed up that I decided to give up entirely for a while. But later on, of course, I’d get back in the game.

If you’re currently on the casual dating grind, I commend you, and I support you. It’s exhausting and stressful, but it can also be super fun. When you’re feeling like giving it all up, moving to the wilderness, and living alone forever (trust me, I’ve been there), think back to the times when your dating life has been really great. Sure, you have to sort through a lot of messy situations before you find something good, but there’s definitely hope out there! And whatever your dating goals are, you can accomplish them with persistence and a little dose of humor.

Meanwhile, I’ll be scrolling through Twitter reminding myself that other people have also shared my pain. Waiting for a text back can be excruciating, as can that period after a date when you’re trying to figure out who makes the next move. Regardless of your situation, it’s never going to be easy — but keep at it! And when in doubt, remember that so many other people know exactly how you feel.