Going on a first date with someone can cause anyone to be riddled with anxiety from start to finish. Even if things go well, and you're already thinking about what you'll wear the next time you go out, you might worry if you don't hear from your date immediately after. So, if you haven’t heard from someone after a first date, should you text them? Should you call? Where's the line between being considered "too eager," or just wanting to know what's up? It's tricky, but the good news is that an expert says you shouldn't feel afraid to text someone you dated, because you deserve answers.

"Communication is the key to relationships, and also getting on another date," Laurie Davis Edwards, love coach and founder of The Worthy One, tells Elite Daily. "I often watch people wait for the other person to text first, but if you desire another date, why are you withholding yourself from the process?"

Davis Edwards is right, y'all. It's not that deep! If you had a great date with someone and you want to talk to them again, text them! There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. As Edwards says, it's best to be honest and open, especially if you're hoping this will turn into something more serious down the line.

You might be thinking this is all easier said than done. You're right! After a first date, it can be hard to know what to say. It can be even more confusing if you thought the date went well but you still haven't heard from them. Fortunately, Edwards offers a solution. "The best way to text after a date is to share gratitude — as long as it's genuine, of course," she says. "Share something specific that you really appreciated about your time together. It could be something you learned about your date, a moment you shared, the place they picked, or anything else that was specific to your interaction." Keep it positive, as Edwards says, and you really can't go wrong.

Additionally, Edwards suggests always ending with a question. Whether it's asking about their day, their weekend plans, or anything else, she says it "keeps the conversation going so you can eventually move toward planning another date together." Yay!

"The most powerful thing you can do is take the waiting out of the equation," Edwards advises. Sure, you might worry that you won't get a response to your text, but Edwards maintains that it's actually a total power move. "Send the text without attachment to the outcome. Share gratitude simply because you're inspired to, rather than with the intention of getting another date or receiving a response. The more you can detach from the outcome, the more powerful your dating experiences will be."

Really, you have nothing to lose by texting the person, even though it might be intimidating. If you had a good time and want to see this person again, go ahead and hit send on a short, sweet, simple, straight-to-the-point message. Shoot your shot! What have you got to lose?