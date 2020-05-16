Connecting with friends, classmates, and co-workers using a video conferencing platform like Zoom gives you an opportunity to feel close even when you're not together. Next time you chat, consider swapping out your real background for a virtual one. You can feel like you're floating through the galaxy with these 15 space Zoom backgrounds that are out of this world.

To get space-themed backgrounds for Zoom, you can check a few spots. Zoom recommends using a royalty-free image service like Unsplash, Pixabay, or Pexels. There are also other companies sharing virtual backgrounds for Zoom that you can download by right-clicking on the image from a company blog page. If you've never used Zoom's virtual background feature before, make sure you have an up-to-date version of Zoom on your computer, or the iOS Zoom mobile app on your iPhone or iPad.

To upload a virtual background of your choice into Zoom, sign into your account and go to your Settings. From there, choose the Virtual Background tab and select the plus sign (+) to upload an image. Anyone who loves outer space will find themselves transported with some of these top backgrounds.

1. Red star clusters

This space background puts you in the middle of a cluster of stars and the stunning red colors of the Rosette Nebula, located in the Monoceros region of the Milky Way Galaxy.

2. Star Wars lightspeed background

Download this lightspeed background courtesy of Star Wars to have your next digital hangout in the iconic hyperspace shots from the film saga.

3. Orion Nebula

Put yourself right in front of the Orion Nebula in the Milky Way. The brilliant colors in this space background for Zoom will keep you captivated.

4. Moon Landing

Feel like you've just landed on the moon with this Zoom background. Featuring a shot of a moon landing from NASA, you can even see the footprints on the moon's surface.

5. Space shuttle

Board a virtual space shuttle and see what the views are like as you're ready to leave planet Earth with this background.

6. View from above

This background gives you a view from space, situated above the Gulf of Mexico, thanks to a pro shot from NASA.

7. Planet Earth

You can video chat from space with a close-up of planet Earth in this background from The New York Public Library.

8. Phases of the moon

This stunning Zoom background features the phases of the moon using time-lapse photography.

9. Illustration of space

Another Zoom background from NASA, you'll feel transported with this stunning array of colors.

10. Starry galaxy

This virtual background features a colorful view of the galaxy, with brilliantly lit stars, illustrated digitally.

11. The sunrise over earth

Call with this view of the sun rising over the earth with this Zoom background.

12. The Milky Way

Video call with a view of the Milky Way with this space background.

13. Ready for takeoff

Get ready for your mission, because this virtual background features a rocket blasting off into the sky.

14. The solar system

Science fans will love this background. Study up on space during your next Zoom call with this cool illustration of the solar system.

15. Astronaut floating in space

You can call from mid-air in space with this background. Captured by NASA, this image features an astronaut floating in space.

Whatever space background you choose, it is sure to turn your next Zoom hangout into an out-of-this-world experience.