Remote video conferencing platforms like Zoom allow you to easily connect with your coworkers and your pals without leaving the house. You can even add a virtual background for some fun on your next call. Here are 14 Star Wars Zoom backgrounds to channel your inner Luke Skywalker.

To use Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll need to check that you have Zoom version 4.6.0 on your Mac or PC computer. It's also compatible with an iPhone 8 or later or fifth-generation iPads or later. Once you've got the app, create and login to your Zoom account. You can switch up your backdrop by going to Settings and selecting the Virtual Background tab. Then, click the plus (+) sign and upload your high-resolution image.

Zoom recommends using high-resolution images, and there are plenty of Star Wars backgrounds you can choose from. These Star Wars backgrounds from the official Star Wars website feature a whole slew of scenes from the beloved franchise. You'll transport yourself to the Emperor's Throne on Exegol or the Millennium Falcon for a taste of adventure. To use these exciting backgrounds for your next Zoom call, you'll need to right-click and save the image to your computer before uploading them on Zoom.

1. The Emperor's Throne on Exegol

This eerie backdrop features Darth Sidious' dark throne room.

2. Starkiller Base

It's time for battle on the Starkiller Base, the epic deadly weapon in Star Wars.

3. Tatooine

Show off your love of Luke Skywalker with a backdrop of his homeland, Tatooine.

4. Death Star Ruins

You'll find yourself inside the wreckage of the Death Star in this backdrop.

5. Asteroid Field

Watch out for the floating asteroids as you float through outer space.

6. Cloud City

You'll be suspended high above the ground with this Cloud City background.

7. Coruscant

Towering skyscrapers fill this backdrop of Coruscant.

8. Death Star

You'll channel your inner Emperor Palpatine as you take the helm of the Death Star.

9. Hoth

Brace yourself for the cold as you head to the remote Hoth, home to deadly creatures.

10. Imperial Star Destroyer Bridge

Get ready to take command of the Star Wars Star Destroyer.

11. Jakku

Watch the sun set over Jakku, the harsh desert world.

12. Lightspeed

Travel at lightspeed with this thrilling backdrop.

13. Pasaana

Transport yourself to the desert planet on the edge of the galaxy.

14. Baby Yoda from 'The Mandalorian'

Finally, the cutest new addition to the Star Wars universe can accompany you on all of your calls.