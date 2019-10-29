15 Songs To Listen To On Your Ex’s Wedding Day To Feel Good As Heck

So, your ex is getting married. First thing's first — take a deep breath. Now, repeat after me: "I will get through today." Watching someone you dated move on may not be easy, but it can be even more heart-wrenching when they're saying "I do" to a lifetime with someone else. And that's why you need a killer playlist to get you through. But which tracks should you be blasting? The songs to listen to on your ex's wedding day will not only explore the wide range of emotions you're likely experiencing, but also remind you that you're going to be just fine. Bonus points if they make you feel like a BAMF who's actually better off without them.

I often think about how much easier it probably was to move on after a breakup when my parents were growing up. After ending a relationship with someone, they weren't flooded with constant reminders of their exes via Instagram feeds, Snapchat stories, and Facebook posts (curse you, Timehop). It can be emotionally exhausting, to say the least. And regardless of how you found out, discovering that your former flame is getting married can trigger a rollercoaster of complicated feelings, from pangs of longing and sadness to confusion and even anger.

That's where these songs come in — each one has a relevant message that may help you get through this difficult day with your head held high.

"Shout Out To My Ex" — Little Mix littlemixVEVO on YouTube Standout lyrics: Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now / Well, I, I'm all the way up / I swear you'll never bring me down.

"Don't Play" — Halsey HalseyVEVO on YouTube Standout lyrics: I'm moving on, I'm getting paid / I'm on my own, I had some space to deal with it.

"Since U Been Gone" — Kelly Clarkson kellyclarksonVEVO on YouTube Standout lyrics: Since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time / I'm so moving on / Thanks to you, now I get what I want / Since you been gone.

"All The Best" — Zac Brown Band Zac Brown Band on YouTube Standout lyrics: I wish you love and happiness / I guess I wish you all the best.

"So What" — P!nk PinkVEVO on YouTube Standout lyrics: So, so what? I'm still a rock star / I got my rock moves / And I don't need you / And guess what? / I'm having more fun / And now that we're done / I'm gonna show you tonight / I'm alright, I'm just fine / And you're a tool.

"thank u, next" — Ariana Grande ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube Standout lyrics: I've got so much love / Got so much patience/ I've learned from the pain / I turned out amazing / I've loved and I've lost / But that's not what I see / Cause look what I've found / Ain't no need for searching / And for that, I'll say: Thank you, next.

"Survivor" — Destiny's Child DestinysChildVEVO on YouTube Standout lyrics: Wishin' you the best, pray that you are blessed / Much success, no stress, and lots of happiness ... I'm a survivor / I'm a survivor / I'm gonna make it / I will survive / keep on survivin'.

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber JustinBieberVEVO on YouTube Standout lyrics: My mama don't like you and she likes everyone / And I never like to admit that I was wrong / And I've been so caught up in my job, didn't see what's going on / But now I know, I'm better sleeping on my own.

"Let Me Go" — Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso HaileeSteinfeldVEVO on YouTube Standout lyrics: I've been hoping somebody loves you in the ways I couldn't / Somebody's taking care of all of the mess I've made / Someone you don't have to change / I've been hoping / Someone will love you, let me go.

"I Love It" — Icona Pop Icona Pop on YouTube Standout lyrics: You're from the '70s, but I'm a '90s bitch ... I don't care / I love it.

"Shake It Off" — Taylor Swift TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube Standout lyrics: Heartbreakers gonna break, break, break, break, break / And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake (the fakers baby) / Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake / I shake it off, I shake it off.

"Irreplaceable" — Beyoncé BeyoncéVEVO on YouTube Standout lyrics: Baby I won't shed a tear for you / I won't lose a wink of sleep / 'Cause the truth of the matter is replacing you is so easy ... I could have another you in a minute / Matter fact he'll be here in a minute, baby.

"Girl" — Maren Morris MarenMorrisVEVO on YouTube Standout lyrics: Girl, won't you stop your cryin' / I know that you're tryin' / Everything's gonna be okay / Baby girl, don't you hang your head low / Don't you lose your halo / Everyone's gonna be okay.

"Lose You To Love Me" — Selena Gomez SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube Standout lyrics: I needed to lose you to find me / This dancing was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me.