15 Photos Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Holding Hands, You're Welcome

It's already well established that Harry and Meghan are the cutest thing on Earth since baby pigs started wearing rain boots. And if you thought they couldn't get any cuter, feast your eyes on these photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands. No, it's not one of their birthdays. There is no new news to break; no new story to tell. But these two make such a striking and charismatic couple, there's no reason not to celebrate their love. Whether they're stylishly sashaying from one award show to another or lending a hand to a worthy cause, Meghan and Harry are always at a 10. They're radiant, royal, and ready to save the world. And ever since the couple welcomed their first child, Archie, to the fam, they've somehow gotten even cuter.

Example Number One: When Prince Harry opened up in a solo appearance outside of Windsor castle shortly after Meghan gave birth to baby Archie. Harry went off about how amazing it was to watch his son being born and how much he admires Meghan. "It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine," Harry told the press. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. Absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife."

Below, some extremely sweet photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding hands that'll make you totally swoon. 10/10 will not judge you for framing all of them.

Meghan's Smile Is Absolutely Gorg. TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Don't get me wrong, Prince Harry is one handsome fellow, but Meghan's gorgeous smile steals the show every time. Even when she's not smiling, she's still hardcore smizing. And although Harry seems like he's always on the go, that never seems to stop Meghan from giving her best and brightest grin.

They Have Amazing Chemistry. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These two are also great at exuding positive energy, and even when they're posing for pictures, their connection always seems so effortless and natural.