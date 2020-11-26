Now that the stockings have been hung by the chimney, it's time to fill them up with presents. Out of all the people on your holiday list, your parents might always be the hardest to shop for. What do you get the people who deserve everything in the world, while staying on a budget? Well, we've made it easy for you with these stocking stuffers under $20 for your parents. A stocking stuffer is usually something small, but you can say a lot with the right gift.

For example, consider something customized with your favorite family photo on it, so they can cherish it forever. If your parents love to bake, get them some holiday frosting, or perhaps a spread to add extra sweetness to their tea time treats. This can be your time to treat your parents to a much-deserved spa day with beauty gifts as well.

If you're not traveling home for the holidays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you can still send a stuffed stocking to your parents filled with holiday cheer. It's easy to stay within your budget by filling it with any of these 14 stocking stuffer gifts under $20.

1. This Hot Chocolate Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate Popcorn $6 | Greetabl See on Greetabl For any parents who love sweets or savory snacks, get them this peppermint hot chocolate popcorn from Greetabl. It'll be a nice evening treat by the fire, paired with actual hot cocoa. You can choose your holiday gift box for an extra $10 to wrap your popcorn up in, and still remain within your $20 budget.

2. This Peppermint Mocha Spread New Peppermint Mocha Honey Cream Spread $13 $10 | Bumbleberry Farms See on Bumbleberry Farms Spread some holiday cheer with a delicious honey cream. This peppermint mocha honey cream, according to the description, is like "thin mints in a jar." Your parents can use this spread on their toast, cookies, and even a holiday charcuterie board.

3. This Cinnabon Holiday Frosting Pint Signature Frosting Pint $7 | Cinnabon See on Cinnabon You can bring the deliciousness of Cinnabon home with you, thanks to these holiday frosting pints that are only available during the holiday season. You can find these cute snowman pints in stores and online.

4. This Custom Photo Campfire Mug Enamel Campfire Mug $15 | CVS See on CVS Yes, it's the most wonderful time of the year, and that's quite possibly because it's the coziest. Add this campfire mug to your parents' Christmas stocking. It's perfect for warm cups of coffee or hot chocolate, and can be customized with your favorite family photo.

5. This Set Of Honey Spoons Honey Spoons $10 | Crate & Barrel See on Crate & Barrel Get your parents this set of honey spoons to pair with their fave holiday tea. It's the perfect gift to add a little sweetness to a cup of chai or a hot toddy. They can even be used for sippin' and spillin' some tea when you're all gathered around for the holidays.

6. This Hipster Cookie Mix Hipster Cookie Mix $10 | Crate & Barrel See on Crate & Barrel What parent wouldn't love to receive this hilarious hipster cookie mix? Complete with an adorable red beanie and thick glasses, you can tell these cookies are too cool to crumble. Not only is this stocking stuffer good for an LOL, but it'll give your parents everything they need to make some delicious oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.

7. This Shower Gel From Aruba Refreshing Shower Gel 8.5oz $15 | Aruba Aloe See on Aruba Aloe While you may not be able to buy your parents first class tickets to Aruba, you can give them this shower gel. It's made with aloe vera from Aruba, and smells amazing. Since you're still under the $20 limit, throw in a loofah as well for a cute gift set ($3, Package Free Shop).

8. This Custom Desk Calendar Desk Calendars $10 | Vista Print See on Vista Print Another custom gift you can get your parents is a desk calendars from Vista Print. Add your favorite family photos and include special holidays like birthdays on certain dates. It'll not only come in handy to keep on their desk or in the kitchen at home, but will also bring smiles to their faces every time they look at it.

9. This Holiday Shampoo Bar Snow Fairy $13 | Lush See on Lush You can't go wrong with Lush, and their holiday collection is a must. One of their bestselling Christmas scents is Snow Fairy, which smells like bubblegum magic. Get your parents a Snow Fairy shampoo bar or two that will smell amazing and last longer than three shampoo bottles.

10. This Funny Lip Balm Kiss 2020 Goodbye $7 | Eclair Lips See on Eclair Lips For a gift that's both funny and practical, get your parents each one of these "Kiss 2020 Goodbye" lip balms. This cotton candy-flavored lip balm is part of the Cheeky Collection that also includes an "I'm Speaking" lip balm ($7, Eclair Lips).

11. This Spiced Apple Wine Spiced Apple $14 | Chaddsford Winery See on Chaddsford Winery You can never go wrong with a great bottle of wine. For the holidays, get your parents this spiced apple wine from Chaddsford Winery. It'll taste like the apple cider you used to make at home over the holidays.

12. This Beyoncé Mug Yoncé (Mug) $16 | Kashmirviii See on Kashmirviii For a coffee-loving parent, get them a brand new mug they'll enjoy using every day. This design features some of Beyoncé's iconic looks, which is the perfect daily inspiration any parent can enjoy while sipping their coffee.

13. This Custom Photo Book Garden Party $13 | Chatbooks See on Chatbooks Create something special for your parents, like this custom photo book filled with all your favorite throwback mems. Rifle Paper Co. has limited edition covers you can choose from that are so gorgeous. There are Christmas-themed covers, but for something more evergreen, consider gifting your parents a floral one (starting at $13, Chatbooks).