Christmastime is here, which means it's time to break out the decor and deck the halls with holiday cheer. While your living room might be reserved for the big tree and shared holiday decor, your bedroom is where you get complete creative control. You should transform it into a winter wonderland that fills you with joy, so it helps to know how to decorate your bedroom for Christmas so that it's cozy AF.

After all, your bedroom is where you like to unwind as you wrap yourself up in a warm blanket and watch festive films like The Santa Clause. For peak coziness, you should be aware of all your senses. Get a sweet scented candle to fill your space with Christmas aromas, and hang twinkle lights on every wall to make every inch merry and bright. Don't forget a furry blanket that feels as soft as a fresh blanket of snow, and some garland to revamp your headboard.

There's no need to tap into your holiday shopping budget for this, either. It only really takes a few items here and there to give your room that holiday makeover it deserves. Then, you'll feel right at home as you enjoy a hot chocolate bomb while watching your fave Hallmark Christmas movies.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2. A Candle That Makes Your Room Smell Like Holiday Cheer Holiday Stroll Candle $34 | Homesick See on Homesick Fill your room with the aromas of Christmas by lighting a Holiday Stroll candle ($34, Homesick). This candle is supposed to smell like you're walking by holiday storefronts with notes of red currants and mulled wine. Light your candle whenever you need a chill and easy evening at home while reading your latest holiday book.

3. A Cozy Blanket That Looks Like A Fresh Coat Of Snow CatNap™ Anti-Scratch & Waterproof Throw Blanket - White $299 $29 | Paw.com See on Paw.com An easy way to give your bedroom a makeover is by adding a new blanket to your bed. To complete those winter wonderland vibes, get a furry white blanket that looks like a fresh blanket of snow. Not only will it set the Christmas tone, but it will be extra soft for when you need to wrap yourself up in it later.

4. A Set Of White Lights To String Everywhere 300-Light Clear Icicle Lights $13 | Home Depot See on Home Depot It wouldn't be Christmas without tons of string lights. Hang a string or two on every wall. For a cozy and snowy feel, get white lights that twinkle. There are even icicle lights that'll make your room look like it's covered in snow.

5. A Pom Pom Garland For A Cute Holiday Vibe Christmas Garland $20 | Etsy See on Etsy Now that you've successfully created a snowy look in your room, it's time to add a pop of Christmas color. Get this adorable pom pom garland to hang on your vanity or bookshelf. The soft felt pom poms fit that cozy vibe you're going for.

6. A Pine Garland For Your Headboard Pre- Lit Pine Garland (Set of 2) $20 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond An easy way to transform your bed is by adding a pine garland to your headboard. Wrap it around or get little Command hooks to attach it ($6, Target). If you get a pre-lit garland, it can even be like a reading light at night as you snuggle in bed. Spray it with pine fragrance to give it that fresh forest scent ($12, Grow Fragrance).

7. A Festive Throw Pillow Or A Few For Your Bed Peace Santas Embroidered Lumbar Pillow $25 | World Market See on World Market Another easy way to add Christmas cheer to your space is by tossing a few throw pillows on your bed. Alternate between festive designs and some fuzzy ones that match ($17, Kohls).

8. A Wreath For Your Door 19" Artificial Cream Pom Wreath White - Opalhouse™ $28 | Target See on Target Invite your roomies into your cozy space with a welcoming Christmas wreath on your bedroom door. You can go with a pom pom wreath for a very cozy aesthetic, or something more traditional like a red berry wreath ($80, Harry & David).

9. A Bouquet Of Holiday Blooms Desert Holiday $64 | Bouqs It's nice to treat yourself to a fresh bouquet of flowers every once in a while, and Christmastime is the perfect excuse to do it. Get yourself a bouquet of fresh holiday blooms to set on your WFH desk. Put them in an Insta-worthy vase for an even more picture-perfect sight to see.