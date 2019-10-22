You’ve snapped a phenomenal photo of you and bae (in which, miraculously, neither of you is blinking!), you’ve slapped a filter on it, and you’re ready to share it on the ‘Gram. The only problem? You’re totally strapped for ideas on a caption. Coming up with the right message to accompany a couple's photo can be challenging AF, but let’s be real — it’s oh so worth it. Because everyone knows that the perfect caption can rack up the “like” count. The most romantic Instagram captions are unabashedly honest, and more importantly, personalized to your own unique bond.

The first step toward crafting a flawless caption is considering what you want to get across. Are you trying to announce your brand-new relationship to the digital universe? Or are you just feeling super grateful for your longtime partner-in-crime, and want the social media sphere to know? Regardless of your intention, know this: you can totally gush about your boo without being generic (or causing any eye-rolls). It doesn’t matter if it errs on the side of humorous or heartfelt. When a caption is genuine, it’s bound to inspire some double taps.

Whether you’re having an amazing date night, you’re celebrating one year together, or you’re just feeling extra lovey-dovey on a regular ol’ Sunday, here are some romantic captions that are sure to make you and bae seem like the walking heart-eye emoji that you are.

When You're Going For Clever And Playful Lucas Ottone/Stocksy 1. You make my heart feel as full as [pizza emoji] does, and that’s saying a lot. 2. You’re the matcha to my latte. 3. We go together like tacos and Tuesdays. 4. Couples that slay together, stay together. (Note: You can add a personalized element to this one by adding in your date night activity. For example: "Couples that slay [at trivia/bowling] together...") 5. Find someone who looks at you the way I look at a full glass of Prosecco after a long work week.

When You’re Going For Simple & Sweet 6. I’d swipe right on you any and every day. 7. "We're all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness — and call it love, true love." — Robert Fulghum 8. #Blessed is an understatement. 9. True love is enough — and that means never having to come up with a caption.