14 Celebrity Kids & Parents Who Are Basically Identical Twins
I find it stunning when children look like carbon copies of their parents, but when it's the child of a celeb that looks exactly like their famous parents, it boggles the mind even more. I mean, the hybrid, mini version of a supermodel and a top movie star (you can fill in the blanks) is bound to make you stop and stare. That's why I can't get enough of these 14 celebrity kids and parents who look alike.
Whether a famous kid was born looking identical to their parents or grew into their features as they got older, there is no shortage of celeb children who are the spitting image of their moms and dads.
The best part about some of these parents and kids who look alike aren't just their facial features, but that the children look up to their 'rents so much, many even followed in their career footsteps. I could go on and on, but instead, let's jump into these photos of celebrity children who are, legit, their parents' clones.
1. Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, favored her dad, Ryan Philippe's, looks for many years, but when she hit her teens, her uncanny resemblance to her mom started to shine through. The mother-daughter duo share the same coloring when it comes to their hair and eyes, so they really turn heads when they walk the red carpet together.
2. John Legend & Miles
John Legend's son is the spitting image of his doting dad, and Teigen can't help but gush over her two favorite men's resemblance. "Hello baby john," she captioned a photo of the pair in September 2019.
3. Chrissy Teigen & Luna
4. Miley & Tish Cyrus
The "Mother's Daughter" songstress' smile is like a mirror image of her mom's.
5. Kylie Jenner & Stormi
Stormi is definitely her make-up mogul mom's mini-me. Whether she's dancing around with a Kylie Skin product in hand or dressing up as Jenner for Halloween, as soon as Stormi cracks a smile, you can't unsee the resemblance.
6. Prince Harry & Archie
After Archie made his first appearance at a royal engagement in September 2019, fans couldn't help but compare his sweet baby face to old photos of Prince Harry. It's incredible how similar they look, from their orange hair to their big eyes and button noses!
7. Jay-Z & Blue Ivy
Jay-Z and Beyoncé's eldest child didn't only inherit the rapper's strong features, because she's also following in his musical footsteps. The little girl even had her own freestyle rap titled “Blue's Freestyle/We Family" on Jay-Z's 4:44 album.
8. Hilary Duff & Luca
The Younger star's son, Luca, bares an uncanny resemblance to his mom, and his humor and personality resemble his mom's, too. Duff is known to gush over how kind, sweet, and smart the little guy is already. "Luca Cruz...the star of my heart. Makes me proud everyday. 7 better look out....he has arrived," Duff captioned a picture of Luca in March 2019.
9. Kim Kardashian & North West
10. Kevin Jonas & Alena
11. Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise
Holmes' daughter got her mom's exact smile. The pair is known for spending quality time together in NYC and is often spotted out looking nearly identical.
12. Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn
The apple didn't fall far from the tree here when it comes to natural beauty — or talent. Just like her famous mom, Hudson started acting at a young age and has had a phenomenal career.
13. Mark, Michael, & Joaquin Consuelos
14. Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford
Gerber and Crawford could literally be mistaken for one another. Gerber, just like her mom, rocks the runway and is a model. It's hard to not do a double take when looking at these two when they grace the red carpet together.