The Video Of Stormi Playing With Kylie Skin's New Face Mask Is So Sweet

If you're looking for the cutest piece of content on the internet, congrats, you've come to the right place. Fans of Kylie Jenner probably already know that her Instagram is cuteness overload thanks to her baby girl, Stormi. The 1-year-old daughter of the makeup mogul is a star in her own right and, thanks to her mama, we've all seen tons of adorable footage of her day-to-day life. Jenner really melted hearts on Oct. 28 with her latest clip, though. The star shared a video of Stormi playing with Kylie Skin's new face mask product and it's basically the sweetest thing ever.

The touching moment depicted little Stormi lathering up with the Kylie Skin Hydrating Face Mask, just one of the products from Jenner's new skincare line.

"You've got to take that off, that's not for babies!" Jenner could be heard saying in the background. "Do you like my new face mask?" she added to which Stormi gave an excited "yeah!" in response.

Little Stormi was all smiles as she indulged in the new product and, apparently, she has an affinity for skincare just like her mama. Between Stormi's excited giggle and her mega-watt smile, the video clips are the sweetest mother-daughter moment.

If this moment doesn't have you convinced that these two are the sweetest mother-daughter duo around, just look at Stormi's 2019 Halloween costume, where she flawlessly channeled her mom. On Oct. 27, Jenner shared footage of Stormi in her Halloween getup where she rocked an outfit just like her mom's 2019 Met Gala ensemble. Yep, that's right, Stormi transformed into a purple-feathered queen for the spooky holiday.

"My baby!! I cant handle this!!" Jenner captioned the photo and, honestly, same. The amount of cuteness packed into one photo was actually too much to handle, y'all.

In other endearing news, Stormi captured the internet's hearts yet again on Oct. 28 when she gave her best attempt at shooting hoops. The tot hit the courts at home and gave her best attempt at dunking one, but adorably missed by a long shot.

Stormi may not be Michael Jordan just yet, but let's give her a few years!

If there's one thing I've learned from Jenner's videos this week, it's that she's confident enough in her skincare line to even let her own daughter use it. The reality star's first wave of products launched back in May of 2019 and she's been so proud of her passion project.

"Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!" Jenner wrote on Instagram ahead of the launch. "Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys!"

Stormi is basically the best brand ambassador around and I can only hope my skin is baby smooth like hers after a few rounds using this face mask.