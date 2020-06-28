Following renewed discussions about police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement, social media has also sparked conversations about institutional racism in corporations and ways to invest money in the Black community. One way you can tangibly support Black creatives is by buying from their businesses. By purchasing goods from the following Black-owned sexual wellness companies, you're directly supporting underrepresented sexual health professionals, designers, aestheticians, and kink practitioners who deserve all the hype.

The ways you can tend to your sexual well-being are endless. Sometimes, self-care looks like adding a vibrator or cock sleeve to your cart, to get in touch with your body and what feels good. It might look like working up the courage to buy your first butt plug, or a pair of handcuffs so you can finally start exploring your kinks. It might be investing in lingerie to feel like a bad b*tch, ethereal candles to set your solo-sex mood, or vulva cream to soothe your vagina after play.

Here are 14 Black-owned brands to keep on your radar next time you're looking to get sensual, kinky, or nurturing when it comes to your sexuality. Along with checking out their websites, you can also hit these brands with a friendly "follow" on Instagram to further support their businesses and stay in the loop.

7. The Honey Pot Co. (@thehoneypotco) Herbal Vulva Cream $9.99 | The Honey Pot Co. See On Target Founded by Beatrice Dixon, The Honey Pot Co. sells things like vaginal wipes, vulva cream, and panty spray in dreamy scents like lavender and jasmine at Target.

9. Plz, Be Careful (@plzbecareful) Island Princess Set $175 | Plz Be Careful See On Plz Be Careful Plz Be Careful sells gender-fluid clothing it refers to as handmade "sl*tgear and armor." Looking at the brand's chain harnesses, necklaces, and handcuffs, that description is completely on the money.

10. Soft Spot (@mysoftspots) Gemstone Anal Plug (Metallic) $10 | Soft Spot See On Soft Spot Natasha Burks created Soft Spot to give customers "a wide variety of adult toys, to satisfy every party involved."