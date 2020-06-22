Add To Cart: The Black-Owned Fashion, Beauty, Home, & Wellness Products To Shop ASAP

If the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has slowly made you forget what day it is, don't worry. Just know it's always a fantastic day to support Black-owned businesses. In all areas of fashion, beauty, living, wellness, and beyond, Black founders and their brands have long been behind some of the most innovative, successful, and downright coolest trends and products you know and love. Unfortunately, many Black-owned brands, particularly small businesses, rarely get the amount of attention they deserve.

[It's high time to shift your focus beyond the same old places you always shop. Instead, draw your attention to brands, both established and emerging, that are not only producing high-quality products to make life better but are also creating a necessary space to support the Black community. And given the ongoing protests in response to police brutality and racial injustice, supporting the Black community by donating and consuming anti-racism resources and supporting Black-owned businesses however you're able to is an effective way to fight against systemic racism and oppression. Keep scrolling for an irresistible lineup of products, exclusively from Black-owned brands, that deserve a spot in your cart right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Beauty

Uoma Beauty's award-winning Say What?! Foundation has it all: an inclusive shade range, a hydrating yet mattifying formula, and bomb reviews. Snag this baby ASAP for a flawless base to build the rest of your beat onto.

To let your defined, healthy curls shine, you've gotta moisturize. With Miss Jessie's lightweight, nourishing leave-in conditioner formula, you get all the hydrating ingredients, without weighing your curls down.

Few makeup products are sweeter than Beauty Bakerie's. The brand's new mini face palettes have all you need to contour, color, and highlight your cheeks so you look like the ultimate snack.

Sun's out, sunscreen's out. Black Girl Sunscreen ensures your skin is protected from sun damage, is fragrance free, and blends in flawlessly with no white cast left behind.

Tons of people have tried Boho Locs' crocheted faux locs, which come in a huge array of lengths and colors, and have loved the experience. The brand's posted a variety of how-to videos to ensure your installation experience goes smoothly. It might also be helpful to watch nappyheadedjojoba's videos on her installation and takedown experiences, as well as Glam By Merry's in-depth installation video.

After spending decades doing makeup for hundreds of runway shows and models, Pat McGrath knows a thing or two about what makes the perfect product. From the range of shades to the creamy concealer and silky setting powder, her Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Duo is like having McGrath herself do your concealer.

If a grab-bag of a full, targeted skincare routine sounds like a dream to you, look no further. In addition to its individual products, Rosen Skincare boasts "Routine" bundles, which offer a full collection of Rosen products that target specific skin concerns. The Clear Routine Max boasts a whopping seven (!!!!) products to combat oily and acne-prone skin.

Briogeo has been a trusted source of high-quality haircare products for all hair types for quite some time, and this shampoo and conditioner even won an Elite Daily Glow Back To School Award in 2019. The shampoo formula gently cleanses hair without stripping away its crucial natural oils, while the conditioner hydrates and softens your hair so it's voluminous, shiny, and ultra bouncy.

Juvia's Place's eyeshadow palettes are so widely loved, they sell out frequently. With such intense, gorgeous pigment and over 1,000 five-star reviews, this Saharan Palette might sell out too if you don't act fast enough.

Fashion

Victor Glemaud knows how to make the most drool-worthy knit. This orange knit is eye-catching and innovative with its hybrid turtleneck and v-neck, and undoubtedly comfy as hell.

Never has a shoe screamed summer so loudly. These PVC, neon gladiator sandals from Loza Maléombho, who expertly fuses traditional tribal aesthetics with a more urban city edge, are the statement piece your warm-weather wardrobe has been waiting for.

Rest assured, the tie-dye trend is still going strong. If you're not in a position to post up with some dye and rubber bands in your backyard, this incredibly trendy one-shoulder sports bra will do the work for you. While you're at it, spring for the matching pants for the most effortlessly cool outfit ever.

Finally, a plant that will not wilt on you! These handmade mini monstera leaf earrings boast all the life and beauty of a real monstera plant with none of the plant mom responsibilities. You have no choice but to stan.

This jumpsuit from Diarrablu is comfy, airy, and is available up to a size 3X. Even better, it's convertible, meaning you can criss-cross and tie the straps in myriad of different ways for a brand-new look every time.

Say hello to the statement sandals that simultaneously go with everything in your closet. A hybrid between a leather sandal and traditional flip flop, Zouxou's Lagos sandal is supportive, comfortable, and your new favorite shoe.

Black Pepper Paperie Co.'s Smile First necklace, and all of its creations, are the bona fide definition of wearable art, thanks to the fact that founder Hadiya Smith is an artist, art director, and graphic designer herself. Each of her creations is unique, delicate, and supremely cool.

If you're in search of a new head wrap, The Wrap Life boasts an enormous selection of materials, lengths, prints, and more. Each wrap, headband, and turbanette ensures hair is kept safe and free from damage or breakage.

Another Minimalist's Depop shop is filled with adorably retro, one-of-a-kind vintage finds. This '90s velvet bag with sequin detailing on the strap features both a lady bag silhouette and a longer shoulder strap — and it's only $12.

Living

Let me preface this by saying everything available on Jungalow's website — from rugs to prints to planters and more — is so dreamy. Because a little bit of greenery instantly livens up a space, try these hanging planters to add even more character to your room.

The 125 Collection houses a stellar collection of candles, each with an inspiring quote on it to help you manifest your biggest dreams. Believing in your inner Beyoncé, IMHO, is a goal everyone should aspire to 24/7, so needless to say, this is the most perfect candle to ever exist.

Rochelle Porter's pillow designs are the bright, vibrant addition your space needs. If walking into a room and seeing this stunning Limon Pillow doesn't brighten up your day at least a tiny bit, I'm not sure what will (other than buying another one, maybe).

All the items from Domain by Laura Hodges Studio expertly combine elegance with character. If you, like me, love what plants can bring to a space but can't keep a plant alive for anything, Domain's ceramic plant decor is a beautiful middle ground.

An adult purchase you'll actually want to make? Quality glassware you'll keep for a long time. This is where Estelle comes in. The brand offers the ability to purchase a custom set of six stemless wine glasses, meaning you can choose the glass colors. With shades that range in color and opacity, this glassware is irresistible.

This and all of the wall basket from Expedition SubSahara are handwoven and multipurpose, functioning as wall art or as a catchall basket. A portion of proceeds from each product sold are also put toward building a girls' STEAM school in Senegal.

Scroll through the Peace & Riot website (or visit the physical location in Brooklyn!) and you're bound to find something you love. The brand features tons of home goods that fit a wide range of aesthetics, as well as some that'll strike pretty much everyone's fancy — like this adorable set of vases for every room in the house.

I rarely even use coasters and you better believe I'm about to have a set of these on every surface in my apartment. The agate design is exceedingly popular, and the gold edges make this already gorgeous set pop even more.

Every single one of TheEverydayPrintCo's stunning prints deserve a spot on your wall. Every. Single. One. Each print celebrates the absolute beauty of Black women in a creative, uplifting way. Oh, and they're already in lots of people's carts, so you'll want to buy yours ASAP.

Wellness

Bath time is about to get infinitely more relaxing with Beloved Box's BeRelaxed Bath Teas. Just sprinkle a bit of the scented Bath Tea blend into the water and relax as notes of lavender, vanilla, and jasmine fill the room.

For anyone on the natural deodorant train trying hard to find a holy grail, try adding Blade + Bloom's Rich Deodorant Cream to the mix. Handmade with soothing and anti-bacterial ingredients, this traditional deodorant alternative is easy to use and comes in a variety of different scents.

If you're looking to start taking a multivitamin but you aren't sure where to start, Movita's Women's Daily Multivitamin is a solid start. Each tablet contains a strong blend of vitamins that contribute to "breast and reproductive health, bone density, heart health, digestion, energy, immunity, and stress reduction."

It's not just what you put on your skin that helps it glow — what you put in it plays a huge part, too. Golde's Golden Glow Kit bundles the Lucuma Bright Exfoliating Face Mask with the Original Turmeric Tonic, with a powder formula that blends right into your favorite drinks. Each is packed with superfoods to promote a natural, healthy glow in your complexion.

Not only does Simply Pure CBD produce high-quality CBD-infused products that target inflammation and promote relaxation, but the brand was actually the first Black-owned cannabis dispensary in Denver. The founders of Simply Pure are also strong advocates for criminal justice reform, especially for those who receive unjust sentences for low-level drug charges.

The Honey Pot is committed to ensuring people with vaginas have easy access to a wealth of natural, plant-based feminine care products — creams, period products, wipes, etc. — should they want it. The brand's organic tampons will only cost you $9 and are free of the harsh chemicals and synthetic materials often found in normal tampons.

Candid Tea was built on the idea that tea is not just a beverage, but it's something that brings people together, whether the tea is piping, spilled, or needed to unwind after a long day. The Millennial Herb & Fruit Tea blends berries, currant, hibiscus, and more to produce a sweet flavor that'll instantly make you feel good.