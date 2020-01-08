13 Tweets About Running Late That'll Speak To Your Soul
Rushing through an airport or getting stuck in a long line at your local coffee shop may be a regular occurrence for you. Even when you're on time — coffee in hand and makeup on point — you still manage to lose to the clock and relate to the many tweets about running late.
You might end up messaging your boss something like, "Hi, I'll be a few minutes late to the meeting," or missing your flight and having to buy another plane ticket. You could do everything right: pick out your look the night before, wake up at 7 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m., nudge yourself out of your cozy blankets, and grab a bagel at home. Somehow, you'll arrive at your destination at 9:05 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. Don't fret, though, because you're certainly not alone.
For that very reason, you've become a professional at being the last one to arrive at class and explaining why you're late. Without delay, you've managed to lay in bed a little longer on mornings when you don't have the extra time and pet your dog for an extra 15 minutes, too. Your habit of running late is also why you can relate to these tweets that'll seriously speak to your soul.
1. When Your Bed Is To Blame
Rolling out of bed at the crack of dawn for work or class isn't easy. It requires serious willpower, especially on gloomy days or when you wake up earlier than usual and have a spare five minutes to spend with your blankets. Those five minutes, though, can very quickly turn into 10 or 15 minutes — and then you're late. Oops.
2. When You Get Distracted AF
Every once in a while, you're late because you got distracted. For example, you went for an extravagant eye shadow #look or got into a long discussion with your roomies about the dishwasher or historical traditions. Can anyone really blame you?
3. When You Make A Risky Decision
4. When Your Pet Comes Before The Clock
5. When Everybody's Running Late, So It's Fine
6. When The Weather Doesn't Do You Any Favors
Growing up in the likes of New England and being the textbook "late" friend means I understand when you're rushing and then walk out the door to an ice-covered car. In that moment, you freeze (like the ice on your car), and contemplate what's quicker: getting your scraper out, calling a ride, or walking to your destination. (Hm, tough call.)
7. When You Realize What's Making You Late
8. When Your Schedule Changes And You're Early
9. When The Red Lights Are Your Nemesis
The major "rule of the road" when you're running late is expect the red lights to undermine you, because they will. You'll be on your way to work or school, just barely on time, and then you'll hit traffic and every red light along the way. Make no mistake, though: When you're actually on-time or early, you'll hit every green light.
10. When Someone Steals Your Look
Running late can be an art form, because it requires a lot of multi-tasking. When you're in the shower, you have to figure out what you're wearing, and when you're doing your makeup, you have to be drinking your coffee, too. It's truly the worst when your getting ready grind gets interrupted by a sibling who has stolen your #look.
11. When Time Works In Mysterious Ways
Honestly, I think time is to blame for a lot of your running late habits. It always seems to be against you, especially when you have a suitcase in your hand and you're trying to catch a flight. In those moments, you may wish that you had TSA pre-check and could skip the general security lines or that your plane is not ahead of schedule. That would be a serious game-changer.