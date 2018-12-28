13 Romantic Quotes For Your New Year's Eve Instagram Captions To Start 2019 On The Right Foot

I like to show my love and devotion IRL, but as a true millennial, I also like to declare it on social media so that the whole world knows. The new year is almost here, and I hear 2019 is for lovers. So, if you want to show your followers your lovey-dovey side, you may be trying to brainstorm romantic quotes for your New Year's Eve 2019 Instagram captions.

I don't know about you, but sometimes I find myself with a killer IG photo, but I'm left scratching my head about the perfect caption. Even if your Instagram caption style is a little more on the low-key side, you can do a lot better than a simple #blessed. You might be head-over-heels in love or getting to know someone new, but believe it or not, you don't even need to be coupled up to embrace your romantic AF side this NYE. If your vibe is flirty, coy, suggestive, or sassy, play that up in person and on Instagram.

Would it even be New Year's Eve without a knockout Instagram post that reflects your #currentmood? IMO, no, it would not. Consider including one of these 13 sappy sayings with your IG post on December 31.

1 When You Have A Midnight To-Do List Stocksy / HEX. Your kiss is on my list. — Hall & Oates, "Kiss On My List" When it comes to New Year's Eve, you've got one job, and that's to lock down a midnight kiss. Just kidding — you don't have to kiss anyone. But if you've got a makeout sesh on your mind, this quote will pair perfectly with an Instagram post that shows off your pouty lips.

2 When You're A Hopeless, Quirky Romantic Stocksy / Lumina As far as partners go, [insert partner's name here] is totally boss. They are the cheese to my macaroni. — Juno MacGuff, Juno This quote is specific to those who are officially off the market. But if that's your current relationship status, why not humble-brag about your SO?

3 When You're On The Same Team Stocksy / Studio Firma If you're a bird, I'm a bird. — Noah Calhoun, The Notebook Ah, yes — one of the most simple, yet utterly romantic quotes from possibly the most romantic movie ever. This will work as a caption for a photo of you and your partner, or even you and your bestie. Bonus points if you get a photo booth photo using some feathers or bird props.

4 When You One-Up All Other Couples Stocksy / Lumina Baby, you my everything, you all I ever wanted. We could do it real big, bigger than you ever done it. — Drake, "Best I Ever Had" Do you feel invincible when you're with your SO, like you can take on the world together? If you and bae have big plans for 2019, this romantic quote will make the perfect Instagram caption.

5 When Your IG Is An Ode To Your SO Stocksy / Studio Firma I'm captivated by you, baby, like a firework show. — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly" We all have different ways of showing our loved ones how we feel. If you're healthily obsessed with your boo, let them (and the rest of your followers) know in true T-Swift fashion.

6 When You Want To Let Your Freak Flag Fly Stocksy / Studio Firma We are all a little weird and life's a little weird, and when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love. — Dr. Seuss Love is a weird and wonderful thing. If you're feeling all the love with your SO, consider this Instagram caption for New Year's Eve — you little weirdo.

7 When You're In Love But Like A Good Laugh Stocksy / Studio Firma You can’t make people love you, but you can make them fear you. — Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl If your SO can take a joke, or if you're single and feeling sassy, caption your NYE Instagram post with one of my all-time favorite Blair Waldorf quotes.

8 When You're Not Quite Done With The Holiday Season Stocksy / Lumina Love actually is all around. — Prime Minister, Love Actually Just because Christmas is over, that doesn't mean you need to stop quoting (or watching) Love Actually. We're only like, halfway through cuffing season anyway, so this quote definitely holds up for NYE.

9 When You're Dropping Some #Truth Stocksy / Igor Madjinca When you love someone, you don’t have to be nice to them all the time. — Adam Sackler, Girls If you're crazy in love or have a goofy photo of you and your partner that you're not quite sure how to caption, consider this truth bomb from Adam on Girls. Just make sure your SO knows how you really feel and is cool with you using this tongue-and-cheek quote.

10 When You Want To Keep Kissing After Midnight Stocksy / Shaun Robinson You should be kissed, and often, and by someone who knows how. — Rhett Butler, Gone With the Wind Sometimes, when you're deeply in love, it can make you feel like the luckiest girl in the world — and you totally deserve it! Enjoy every minute of your taken status and give everyone else relationship FOMO with this classic quote.

11 When You're In It Forever-Ever Stocksy / Lumina To infinity and beyond! — Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story Is your 2019 looking a bit more like "New year, new we" than "New year, new me"? There's nothing wrong with that! So, when you and your partner are in it for the long haul, let the world know that your relationship is permanent.

12 When You're Watching The Ball Drop From The Couch Stocksy / Javier Díez There is nothing like staying at home for real comfort. — Jane Austen, Emma If you and your significant other prefer more of a chill night over a wild party for NYE — um, hi — this sweet Jane Austen quote is the perfect way to say goodbye to 2018 like the low-key couple you are.