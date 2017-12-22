7 New Year's Eve Party Themes To Ring In The New Year With Style

You totally want to be ringing in the new year with style, and sometimes that means more than just your awesome party attire. If you happen to be throwing a New Year's Eve party this year, you should consider having a theme to it all. It immediately takes your regular NYE and kicks it up a notch. You can have all the necessities that come with a New Year's Eve party, like champagne, sparklers, and party hats; but with a special themed twist. It'll be fun, and there are a ton of super cool New Year's Eve party themes that you can choose from.

Your NYE totally sets the stage for an awesome year to come, so you definitely don't want to be the person who throws a boring party. You also don't have to stress about coming up with the theme on your own. You have enough on your plate as party host, so we got you covered with these seven New Year's Eve party themes that you can snag for yourself!

A good theme will immediately take your drab party and make it totally fab. You also don't have to go crazy with it, either. You can go all out with the theme you choose, or totally take it easy. No matter how you choose to celebrate, you know this will be the best NYE yet, and we hope you have a Happy New Year!

1 Pick A Letter, Any Letter Happy New Years from my squad to yours. Hipster clan too cool for school. Party theme: anything starting with H.🍾🎉😉 — (@juztpeachy_) # This is a unique idea for a party that we're totally loving. Picking one letter from the alphabet as your theme leaves everything up to your imagination, just as long as it starts with that letter. Your guests can get creative with their costumes, and you can have fun coming up with snack foods that start with that letter.

2 Totally, Awesome '80s Theme Getting ready for the New years Eve party! @OUphoebe has this #80s theme #rocking — (@gsettle2) # A decade theme is always a fun choice. Any decade will do, but we love the '80s. I mean, who doesn't? It was a great time for movies, music, and fashion. You can have an '80s themed New Year's with some Cyndi Lauper, side ponies, and Tab Cola. When the clock strikes midnight, it'll be time for you to go Back To The Future as you enter 2018.

3 Baby, You're A Firework Massive thank you to @froufroudays for her fabulous, fizzing firework theme, check out their party styling website at https://t.co/nj6ZfSycRy — (@magicmearts) # I don't know about you, but the fireworks are my favorite part of New Year's Eve. I wouldn't want to spend my NYE without them. That's why this fireworks theme party is so great. You can't have enough sparkles, fizzy drinks, star decorations, and Katy Perry's "Firework" on repeat.

4 Masquerade Party New Years Eve Masquerade Ball. Looking for something fun to do in New York right now? Whether you're spending this year as a host, attendee or both. get together party themes. I am super excited about it and can't wait till it's 6 o'clock. This morning. — (@xeacaz) # A masquerade ball is a perfect opportunity to really glam it up. They are always classy AF, and it's fun to see everyone with a bit of mystery hidden behind their masks. Also, who knows? Maybe you'll find yourself a mysterious stranger to kiss at midnight.

5 Old Hollywood Glam Sent out a order of these movie theme favor boxes today. Love the old Hollywood theme of these. Perfect for a movie party or wedding. — (@tiffzippy) # Thinking of Marilyn, Bette, and Audrey; an old Hollywood party allows for your guests to come out in style. You can get a red carpet from Etsy that your guests can walk in on. They can be their very own paparazzi and snap away all the Insta pics they want. You can also serve tons of movie-themed snacks, like popcorn and candy.

6 A Gatsby New Year's We are very much looking forward to performing @HytheImperial New Years Eve! #NewYearsEve #GreatGatsby #Gatsby #charlestondancers #theshow — (@the_show_dance) # There truly ain't no party like a Gatsby party. If your friends want a theme that allows them to dress to impress, a Gatsby style party is perfect. The champagne will be flowing, and the dance floor will be swinging.