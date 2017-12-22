27 New Year's Puns For Instagram That You & Your Followers Can Cheers To

Among all the hullabaloo with New Year's, there are some key themes. One of the bigger ones is partying with friends, another is sipping champagne as the ball drops, and lastly, there's the dreaded New Year's resolution. Mix them all together, and it can get a tad messy. But, then again, that may just be another part of New Year's Eve that we won't be able to shake. But, you're of course going to document all of it, and what better way to share it to all your friends than to use New Year's puns for Instagram captions? You know, something a little dorky to go along with your hot AF pic from the night before.

And don't think we're leaving you out if you're not setting foot in a club this year. As it goes with all puns, you can use them for any picture. The more cringeworthy the photo, the better, and the more that it doesn't go with your picture, well, that makes it even funnier. So whether it's a cute shot of your dog with a New Year's crown or an aesthetic shot from your apartment, your IG post is going to be great no matter what.

Start 2018 off with a funny pic, make some new connections, and really capture what 2017 meant for you. And if you can't do that with one picture, thank god for the gallery feature. Happy 'gramming!

1. "A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other." - Unknown

2. "My new year's resolution is to be more optimistic by keeping my cup half-full with either rum, vodka, or whiskey." - Unknown

3. "My New Years resolution is 1080p." - Unknown

4. "My New Year's resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year's resolutions." - Unknown

5. "May all your troubles last as long as your New Year's resolutions." - Unknown

6. "My resolution was to read more so I put the subtitles on my TV." - Unknown

7. "Gettin' ready for all those 'I haven't showered since last year' jokes." - Unknown. "

8. "New Year? I just got used to this last one!" - Unknown.

9. "What do you call always having a date for New Year's Eve? Social security." - Unknown

10. "What do you tell someone you didn't see at New Year's Eve? 'I haven't seen you for a year!'" - Unknown

11. "What is corn's favorite holiday? New Ear's Day!" - Unknown

12. "The way to keep your New Year's Resolution is to promise to break it." - Unknown

13. "No champagne, no gain." — Unknown

14. "New Year's is just a holiday created by calendar companies who don't want you reusing last year's calendar." - Unknown

15. "Pour quality pic, high quality friends." — Unknown

17. "Sips about to go down." - Unknown

18. "Messier than Times Square after the Ball drops." - Unknown

19. "An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves." - Unknown

20. "Keep the smile, Leave the tear, Hold the laugh, Leave the pain, Think of joy, Forget the fear. Happy New Year's!" - Unknown

21. "I make pour decisions." — Unknown

22. "New Year's wishes, midnight kisses." - Unknown

23. "Where there's wine, there's a way." - Unknown

24. "My resolution is to go to the gym more. Damn! Misspelled 'bar' again." - Unknown

25. "I'd rather be someone's shot of whiskey than someone's cup of tea." - Unknown

26. "New year, same 'ole me." - Unknown

27. "Sip me baby one more time." - Unknown