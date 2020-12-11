Even if all you want for Christmas is your boo, it's possible you just can't be together for the holidays. Whether you're currently living miles apart, spending the holidays with your own families, or unable to see each other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are still ways to celebrate despite the distance. Calls, texts, and virtual dates can always make you feel close when you're not in close proximity, but I've got some ideas for Christmas gifts to send your long-distance partner if you want to make this Dec. 25 even more special.

Distance may make the heart grow fonder, but TBH, distance can also totally suck. It doesn't matter whether you and your SO are separated for a matter of days or for several months — being apart is still hard for most couples. However, even if there's an ocean between you and your special someone, a great gift can def help ease the pain. Maybe you're looking for something that will put a smile on your partner's face. Pehaps you're hoping to make your next virtual date night a little steamier. No matter what you have in mind, these Christmas gifts for long-distance SOs can make your time apart a little more bearable.

The Original Boyfriend Body Pillow The Original Boyfriend Body Pillow $40 | Amazon If your partner misses snuggling and cuddling, then you can lend them a helping hand with this cotton fiber human body pillow, which is always happy to be the big spoon.

Customized Long-Distance Pillow Customized Long-Distance Pillow $48 | Etsy This custom pillow (which comes in two different size and fabric options) will remind your partner that — no matter the distance between you — they're always on your mind.

Everyday Photo Book Everyday Photo Book $59 | Artifact Uprising With its unbending pages and pretty custom foil stamping, this fabric photo book will allow you to collect all the best moments you and bae have shared together, which they can look back on whenever they're missing you.

Customized Long-Distance Relationship Candle Customized Long-Distance Relationship Candle $22 | Etsy Available in two different sizes and tons of scent options, this hand-poured candle will help make your partner's space a little more merry and bright in your absence.

Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger $100 | Uncommon Goods Text messages are cool and all, but nothing beats sending your SO a love note through this bamboo message box, which allows you to send cute texts directly to the mirrored screen inside the box (and features a spinning heart to alert your boo when they get a new message).

We-Vibe Jive We-Vibe Jive $120 | Feelmore Adult If you're looking to send your partner some good vibes, then you'll want to invest in this Bluetooth-operated vibrator, which you can control from any distance through the We-Connect app.

Bond Touch Bracelets Bond Touch Bracelets $98 | Amazon You and your boo can feel connected no matter where you are with these touch bracelets, which let you send your sweetie some love-taps whenever you're thinking about them.

Personalized Face Socks Personalized Face Socks $18 | Etsy Want to make sure your SO never forgets your face? Get it printed on a pair of socks for them, which comes in a variety of color options.

Personalized Couple Portrait Personalized Couple Portrait $40 | Etsy Rather than giving your SO a framed photo, you can get them a cute custom illustration of you two, which you can further personalize with text.

Dean Duffel Bag Dean Duffel Bag $99 | Talley & Twine Long-distance relationship tend to require a lot of travel, but your boo won't mind making the trip if you get them this calfskin leather carry-on duffel bag.

Under The Same Moon Pendant Under The Same Moon Pendant $92 | Uncommon Goods Make a statement with this sweet and simple pendant, which will remind your partner you're always looking at the same moon, no matter how many miles apart.

Personalized Long-Distance Relationship Ornament Personalized Long-Distance Relationship Ornament $30 | Etsy You can never have too many ornaments, and this customizable glass ornament will make a particularly sentimental addition to your SO's Christmas tree.

MeUndies Matching Pairs MeUndies Matching Pairs $42 | MeUndies Nothing will make you feel closer to your SO than a matching pair of underwear, and with so many styles and patterns, MeUndies is sure to have something you'll both like.