12 Tweets About Terrible Breakups That Will Strike A Chord
The term “bad breakup” has long baffled me because TBH, a lot of my breakups have hurt pretty bad. But the truth is, there are bad breakups, and then there are terrible ones. And if you’ve experienced the latter, you know how much havoc it can wreak on your emotional, mental, and physical well-being. That’s probably why the countless tweets about terrible breakups hit you on a gut level. Because there’s something about these painful experiences that bind us together, and lend a sense of camaraderie and compassion, like vets exchanging war stories.
While peeling through some of the many tweets about breakups, I came across several different kinds of sentiments. There's a slew of inspirational posts brimming with positivity and hope. Then, there are the lighthearted or sarcastic posts that find humor in the horrors of a breakup. And finally, there are an array of straight-up heart-wrenching posts that candidly shed light on just how painful a breakup can be. IMO, there’s value in reading all three. Because what’s a breakup, if not a rollercoaster of emotions? One day, you’re laughing with your besties about your ex’s lame Snapchat story, and the next day you’re sobbing into a pint of Halo Top, wondering where it all went wrong.
In the same way that commiserating with your bestie about the breakup over a bottle of rosé may make you feel a tad better, reading some insight from strangers who are going through a similar experience may help you to feel less alone. Alas, here are a handful of tweets that are not only relatable AF, but also packed with just the kind of levity, wisdom, and uncensored honesty you need after a relationship ends.
When Time Heals Everything
When You Still Know The Password
When You're Feeling Badder Than Ever
When T. Swift Gives You Hope
BRB, listening to "Me!" on repeat.
When Triggers Are Everywhere
When Ari Would Be Proud
"She taught me love / She taught me patience / How she handles pain / That sh*t's amazing."
Reading about other peoples’ experiences with terrible breakups may not help you to instantly get over yours, but it definitely doesn't hurt, right? Sometimes, all it takes is a reminder that you’re not alone in your struggles to give you some newfound perspective on your situation. So, remember, whether laughter, optimism, or commiseration is your ideal medicine while healing from a terrible breakup, there’s a tweet for that.