12 Tweets About Relationships Not Working Out That Are Beyond Relatable
Is there anything more disheartening than the harsh realization that your relationship simply isn’t working? I think not. Very often, it’s not for lack of effort or love, either. Sometimes, no matter how many honest conversations a couple has, or therapy sessions they attend, or relationship advice articles they read, they just can’t hack it. Perhaps that’s what makes the many tweets about relationships not working out so devastating to read — they’re relatable AF. Because if you’ve ever had to face facts that you and bae may not be right for each other after all, you know it can be a tough truth to swallow.
There are so many reasons why a relationship might not work, too. It could be a practical or logistical issue — like the fact that you and bae live thousands of miles apart — that gets in the way of your happy ending. Or, it could come down to a discrepancy in long-term values or goals, like if one person wants to get married and the other doesn’t. Other times, it’s infidelity or another betrayal that proves too difficult for one partner to get over. And occasionally, it’s just an issue of incompatibility.
But here’s the thing: It doesn’t really matter why a relationship isn't successful — because regardless of the underlying problem, it’s still heartbreaking all the same. The person who you thought was "The One" turned out to be just another one who didn't work out. Still, these tweets serve as proof that at the very least, you can reap some pretty powerful wisdom from a painful situation.
The Cold, Hard Truth
Self-Love FTW
Let's all just take a moment to soak in how profound this alternative statement can be. Self-compassion is key when it comes to healing after a relationship ends.
When Indifference Is An Issue
The Struggle Is Real
"Be Better For Your Next."
Serial monogamy is a real thing. Remember — taking some time to focus on you could actually help you pursue stronger, healthier, and happier relationships down the line.
An Important Reminder
Feeling encouraged? And maybe just a little less alone? That’s the idea, fam. While reading a handful of tweets may not take the pain away, they can certainly serve as an effective reminder that many of us have been through failed relationships — but more importantly, we’ve all made it through to the other side just fine. And when in doubt, always refer back to some words of wisdom from that b*tch herself, AKA Queen Lizzo: "We just keep it pushing like aye yi yi."