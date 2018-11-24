5 Signs Your Long-Term Relationship Isn't Working, No Matter How Hard You Try

A relationship requires ongoing effort, Burns says. "Don’t sit back and wait for a crisis before working on your relationship. Small daily actions can contribute significantly to your relationship satisfaction," she explains. It can be something as low-key as watching a movie they've been wanting to see or sitting there with them while they watch a 25-minute video series on YouTube. "Asking your partner about their day and listening to their response, a twenty-second hug (which releases oxytocin)" and "speaking your partner’s love language" are all small ways to work on your relationship, Burns says.

If you feel like your relationship may be past the point when doing small things for your partner could help, it may be best to consider couples' therapy. Talking to a therapist can help you and your partner learn how to properly be there for each other. "How to be a good partner isn’t taught in school, and many people didn’t have positive role models growing up to learn how to be in a healthy, loving relationship," Burns points out. "So, don’t let shame or ignorance prevent you from getting the support you need."

If neither of those things work for you and bae, as hard as it may be to accept, it's possible your relationship has run its course. It may be hard to move forward without the person you've had by your side for as long as you can remember, but it's important to remember to try to see the glass half full. This relationship may not have worked out, but that means you're one step closer to the relationship that will. "One day, you will look back and be grateful that the breakup happened (as hard as that may be to believe now)," Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the breakup BOOST podcast, told Elite Daily. "You can’t meet someone better suited for you if you keep hanging onto the wrong one out of fear of the unknown."