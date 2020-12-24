12 Sexy Country Songs That Bring The Honky-Tonk Heat

Country music may be known for its whiskey-soaked heartbreak ballads, but you know what else it tackles really well? Songs that inspire *all* the racy thoughts. Blame it on the raspy vocals, the unabashedly rowdy lyrics, or the slick guitar solos — regardless, there is certainly no shortage of sexy country songs brimming with honky-tonk heat.

The only question is, what kind of mood are you in? There's a sexy country song for almost any occasion or situation, after all. While Kane Brown is known for tender tunes that'll make you swoon, Sam Hunt has plenty of songs that don't beat around the bush when it comes to the subject matter. Meanwhile, you can always depend on Carrie Underwood for those baddie bops that'll make you get into a little mischief, and only Miranda Lambert can make even divorce sound sexy. And of course, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan have released countless jams about love-making that are oh so perfect for increasing anticipation and setting the right vibe before a date night in. All I'm saying is, the Country Music Awards should add a special category for "Sexiest Song" pronto.

So, if you're looking for that take-your-clothes-off kinda country music, here are some tracks you should definitely add to your playlist.

"Lose It" — Kane Brown 'Cause when you do that thing right there / Flippin' your hair, baby, I swear / I don't think you know what you're doin' to me... There's something about Kane Brown's booming baritone voice — and the flirty invitations peppered throughout — that makes this uptempo song surprisingly sexy. Plus, it just happens to be about wanting to get busy.

"Losing Sleep" — Chris Young Turn all the lights down low / Baby, let's just lose control, lose control / I can handle every single curve, you know. In-your-face electric guitars and sensual lyrics make this one *quite* a mood-setter, IMO.

"Need You Now" — Lady A It's a quarter after one, I'm a little drunk and I need you now / Said I wouldn't call, but I lost all control and I need you now. This bop perfectly captures those late-night booty calls when you're horny and missing your ex — an all-too-relatable situation.

"Strip It Down" — Luke Bryan Let it out, tell me right now / Everything I need in them white cotton sheets / Dirty dance me slow in the summertime heat / Feel my belt turn loose from these old blue jeans... Equal parts seductive and sweet, this song — which was apparently inspired by Luke Bryan's wife — is all about rekindling the romance by getting busy.

"Speakers" — Sam Hunt I softly kiss your neck, and slowly whisper / You breathe in 'cause it feels cold where my lips were / T-shirt for a pillow, music up real low, creeping through the window... What could be more country than tailgate hookups? In this steamy little song, Sam Hunt sings about being stuck "way out in the woods" with "nobody for miles" — and how that leads to some epic love-making in the back of his truck.

"Fine Tune" — Miranda Lambert You started tweaking on a little knob / That I didn't even know was there / Kissing on my wrist all the way to my neck / Running your fingers through my hair / I felt like I was dizzy and I didn't think I could drive / You flipped a switch, hot wired my gears / Yeah you put me in line. I'm a real sucker for a good metaphor — and the way Miranda Lambert uses cars to describe her intimate encounters will have you sweating in no time.

"Sleep With A Stranger" — Nikki Lane Well, tonight'd be a good night to sleep with a stranger / Maybe a cowboy, like a... ranger / Go out on the town, down to lower Broad / With my tiny little dress and my white boots on / I ain't looking for love, just a little danger... If there's one thing Nikki Lane's got, it's swagger. Don't be surprised if you find yourself belting this one out — her attitude is so contagious, you may even find yourself following her cue.

"Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" — Big & Rich I'm a thorough-bred, that's what she said / In the back of my truck bed / As I was gettin' buzzed on suds / Out on some back country road ... But her evaluation / Of my cowboy reputation / Had me begging for salvation / All night long. Big & Rich's breakout single may have dropped in 2004 — but it's quickly become a classic — if only for the title lyric, which is bumper sticker-worthy. Between the hot hip-hop beat and the racy lyrics, this is one you'll want to blast all summer long with the windows down.

"Body Like a Back Road" — Sam Hunt The way she fit in them blue jeans / She don't need no belt / But I can turn 'em inside out / I don't need no help / Got hips like honey / So thick and so sweet (Man) / Ain't no curves like hers / On them downtown streets. This laid-back country jam is undeniably catchy — and Sam Hunt's swoon-worthy voice doesn't hurt.

"Last Name" — Carrie Underwood He left, the club, about around three o'clock in the morning / His Pinto, is sitting there in the parking lot, when it should of been a warning / I had no clue, what I was getting into, so I blame it on the Cuervo. If you've ever had a wild night with a total stranger, this sassy song should resonate.

"Burnin It Down" — Jason Aldean You slip your finger through the tear in my t-shirt / You stirrin' up dirty in the back of my mind. It's no surprise that this smoldering single went platinum: the song — and corresponding video — just oozes sex from start to finish. I dare you to read the full lyrics and try not to blush.