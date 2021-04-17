12 Mother's Day Gift Boxes On Etsy For $25 & Under Mom Can Use To Treat Herself

As Mother's Day approaches, you've got to start planning how you're going to surprise your fave person. Usually, you'd take her out to brunch or treat her to breakfast in bed, followed by some homemade gifts. But this year, you're looking to send your mom a little something special in the mail. To keep the element of surprise going, you might want to check out Mother's Day gift boxes on Etsy for $25 and under.

When you're thinking about getting someone you love a custom and personalized gift, you turn to Etsy. With a simple search, you can find so many handmade and one-of-a-kind items that will make your mom smile, but there's nothing quite as luxurious as a stuffed gift box. Each Mother's Day box is filled with goodies to fit a different theme. If you truly want your mom to treat herself, send her a spa box filled with bath salts and candles. If your mom is a foodie like you, you might want to send something sweet in her box.

Since you know her the best, you'll know which one of these 12 Mother's Day gift boxes on Etsy to get her. The best part is not only are they budget-friendly at $25 or under, but you can have them shipped right to her door. It's stress-free for everyone.

1. Relaxing Bath Soak Kit Mothers Day Gift Box $29 $25 | Etsy See on Etsy One of the easiest ways to chill out at home is with a good bath. This Letterbox gift set includes everything your mom will need for a relaxing bath, like rose bath salts and a botanical facial steam. There's also a peppermint lip balm she can keep in her purse, and some vegan gummies for snacking on.

2. Personalized Teddy Box Personalized Mother’s Day Gift $22 | Etsy See on Etsy A great thing about some Etsy items is that you have the chance to make it extra personal. This inexpensive box comes with a notecard you can personalize with whatever message you want. It also comes with an adorable teddy bear, body scrub, sheet mask, candle, and a foam rose for decor.

3. Bath Bomb Box Mothers Day Gift - Bath Bombs - Bath Bomb Gift Set $18 | Etsy See on Etsy If your mom loves to take baths, she'll appreciate this bath bomb box. Each gift comes with five essential oil aromatherapy bath bombs, so your mom can choose a different bath bomb depending on her mood. Go with the lavender one if she wants to relax, or the the rose one to boost her mood.

4. Blooming Rose Box Top Gift For Mother's Day, Self Care At Home $25 | Etsy See on Etsy Roses are red and violets are blue. With this rose-themed gift box, your mom will really appreciate you. That's because it's filled with everything she needs for the ultimate spa day, like a candle and bath bomb. This is especially perfect if roses are your mom's favorite scent.

5. Wine Gift Box Self Care Box, Wine Gift Box $23 | Etsy See on Etsy Your mom will have a wine-derful Mother's Day with this gift box. It includes a super cute wine glass she can enjoy with her fave bottle. There's also a candle and vanilla coffee sugar scrub for extra self-care.

6. Necklace Gift Box Best Friend Gift Box $20 | Etsy See on Etsy Perhaps your family's tradition is to gift your mom some jewelry for Mother's Day. If that's the case, she'll love this personalized gift box. It comes with an adorable heart necklace, as well as a compact mirror you can have your mom's name added to. The customization is what makes this gift extra special.

7. Build-Your-Own Box Build Your Own Gift Box $5 | Etsy See on Etsy If you want to pick and choose what goes into your mom's gift, you'll love this build-your-own box. There are so many options for self-care items to choose from, like bath salts, body scrubs, and body oil. All you need to do is add whatever you want in your box to your cart separately, then mark it as a gift. That way, you can get everything boxed up together with a personalized card inside for free.

8. Cookie Box Mother's Day Cookie Flower Birthday Gift Box $25 | Etsy See on Etsy For a foodie mom, get her this super sweet cookie gift box. In each box, there are eight sugar cookies made to look like real flowers. This will be the most delicious bouquet your mom has ever received.

9. Hug In A Box Indulgent Hug in a Box Letterbox Gift $19 | Etsy See on Etsy Since you can't be there to physically give your mom a hug for Mother's Day, send this one instead. This gift box is said to be like a "hug in a box." It's filled with cozy fun, like candy, socks, and face masks.

10. Facial Kit Facial Kit, Spa Gift Set $24 | Etsy See on Etsy Give your mom a real at-home spa day with this facial kit. Each box comes with a facial bar of soap. Some other items include a face mask, facial oil, and facial steam. Talk about relaxation.

11. Spa Gift Set Spa Gift Sets $25 | Etsy See on Etsy Another "treat yourself" themed box is this spa gift set. It includes a handmade soap and aromatherapy candle. You can also choose between a bath bomb or two shower steamers, depending on your mom's preference. There's also either a handmade cotton washcloth or wooden soap dish.