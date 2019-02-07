Chocolates are great and flowers are even better, but seeing as I buy both things for myself on a weekly basis (#selfcare, am I right?), there's something extra special about receiving (and giving!) jewelry gifts for Valentine's Day. There's nothing better than opening up a box and finding a beautiful trinket inside that was picked out with care and love just for you, except maybe watching the face of someone you adore when they unwrap a present you took the same attention in selecting. Plus, jewelry is something that lasts forever—at least for well-organized people, I am not one of them—and can have a memory attached to it that will resurface whenever it's worn.

Whether you're buying a Valentine's Day gift for your love, your bff, your mom, or yourself—because let's be real, you should be your own number one and Valentine, so treat yourself!—one of the 12 jewelry selections below will make for the perfect piece. From costume jewelry-esque hearts to styles boasting a more delicate allure, the rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings will all convey the same message: I love you. And they'll do it in a way that looks legitimately cool because these jewelry selects are the opposite of stuffy and tired.

Coming Up Rose Gold

Of all the metal finishes, rose gold feels the most appropriate for Valentine's Day thanks to its blushing hue. This delicate ear cuff features a trio of colorful crystals that give it an even sweeter allure.

Heart-To-Heart

The classic heart necklace gets a shiny update thanks to a pavé rim. Whoever opens up this gift will know exactly how you feel about them .

Heart of Gold

This gold heart ring is the perfect gift if you're shopping on a budget and still boasts a luxe element to it thanks to a small embedded crystal.

Missing Links

For anyone who prefers statement jewelry with a more in-your-face edge, this rhinestone and chain bracelet would make for the perfect pick.

Pretty in Pink

I love this costume jewelry style ring for its shape, size, and color. It's a piece that will definitely get noticed time and time again and is a playful alternative to a more traditional diamond style.

Full Spectrum

This necklace is basically happiness in a choker, and what more could you ever hope to give to the one you love?

I Sea You

Seashell jewelry is having a huge moment, so why not help your love get in on the trend with these gorgeous turbo shell earrings? They've got a pearlescent finish to rival even the most beautiful of fine jewelry pieces.

All Choked Up

So they can literally wear your heart on their sleeve. Er, neck.

Full Bloom

What's better than fresh cut flowers? A tiny gold one on a necklace that will never die.

Perfect Pair

If you want to go more traditional with your gift consider these tiny gold hoops, from which little white sapphires hang. They're simple but beautiful and are something your bae could wear every day.

Say It Loud

Whoever receives this bracelet can put it on, make a wish, and expect it to come true once the bracelet falls off.

Big Heart

And finally, these crafty oversize heart earrings are every fearless fashion enthusiasts dream. They're handmade, boast a kitschy appeal, and are lined with pearls, which are trending. Major heart eyes.