Holidays have a way of sneaking up on even the best gifters among us, and with Valentine's Day truly around the corner, you may be in need of some last-minute, heart-filled gifts. While you could go down the classic alley of grabbing a last-minute convenience store teddy bear and some candies, it's also not too late for you do something even more special. A DIY Valentine's Day fashion or beauty gift will add a super personal touch to all your Feb. 14 celebrations.

Although I would call myself a crafty person, the thought of making gifts seems way above my pay grade. I mean, I have so many people I hold dear to my heart; how could I ever create anything remarkable enough to show how much I love all of them? Well, it's time to shove those insecurities to the side. There are so many fun, creative items you can craft with just a little bit of glue, rhinestones, sugar, and honey.

All the beauty and fashion fans in your life will fall in love with your trendy, DIY Valentine's Day gifts. Cupid just might be out of a job after this. Read on below for all the last-minute, DIY gifts your Valentine might just love more than they love you.

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift: Bedazzled Bra

Adding some Lace Trim ($4, Trims by the Yard), Crystal Rhinestones ($6, Wholesale Rhinestone), and maybe some tasteful feathers to a bra is one TikTok idea that works great as a gift. You can start with an inexpensive bra, like Auden's Everyday T-shirt Bra ($10, Target), and use Aleene's Fabric Glue ($4, Michael's) to apply it all This gift also works super well for a little Galentine's Day get-together. Gather your girlfriends and make a whole bedazzling-bra party out of it.

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift: Sugar Scrub

Merge your love of baking and beauty to create a luxurious sugar scrub. This creation is amazing for brightening, softening, and exfoliating skin, although it shouldn't be used on the face. When I make a sugar scrub, I prefer to use brown sugar because it smells amazing and is gentler than other sugars. Mix the sugar with coconut oil, which is a classic go-to for tons of moisturizing, skincare needs. You could leave the mixture at that, or you could add one tablespoon of an essential oil to add a little fragrance, and a little bit of lemon juice for that vitamin C. Simple Veganista's recipe is so easy, you can make it in minutes.

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift: Earrings

Earrings of all sorts are surprisingly easy to make. With simple earrings backs, TuppleWare's Earring Posts ($1, Etsy), and a little Gorilla Glue ($5, Staples), you can take anything from discarded buttons, zippers, and rhinestones and turn them into funky jewelry that speaks to your giftee's personality.

Last-Minute, DIY Valentine's Day Gift: Patched Jacket

A patch-filled jean jacket is a little more involved than the previous ideas, but it does guarantee your Valentine's a truly one-of-a-kind item. Luckily, you don't need to know how to sew to execute on this gift. You, will, however, need an iron. Once you find the ideal jean jacket — I personally have my eye on Boohoo's Oversized Denim Jacket ($38, Boohoo) — you can iron on a collection of Wish's Assorted Embroidered Patches ($9, Wish) in any order or design you think your Valentine will love.

Last-Minute, DIY Valentine's Day Gift: Hair Mask

Valentine's Day is all about self-love, so consider making a few of your favorite people a DIY hair mask. One of my go-to DIY hair masks is Good Housekeeping's honey, egg, and apple cider vinegar mask. It includes powerhouse ingredients that promote shine and hydration, while not sticking in your hair too much or stripping it of it's nutrients. Packaging your custom mixture in a super cute jar like Bar Supplies' Glass Honey Pot ($13, Bar Supplies) adds a classy touch your giftee will undoubtedly appreciate.

Last-Minute, DIY Valentine's Day Gift: Painted Tote Bag

Everyone needs a tote bag. Full stop, they're the most practical way to lug around books, a laptop, and groceries. You can spice up your Valentine's life by customizing a blank bag, like Uniqlo's Tote Bag ($3, Uniqlo), with some Tulip Fabric Paint ($11, Blick).

Last-Minute, DIY Valentine's Day Gift: Crayola Crayon Lipstick

OK, this project sounds like a total gag, but after trying it in my high school days, I can confirm it works and opens up a huge, new pool of color choices. As Crayola Crayons are non-toxic, they're safe enough to put on your lips. StyleCaster suggests peeling the label off your desired shade and cutting up the crayon into tiny pieces. Place the crayon in a glass bowl with tablespoon of coconut oil. Then, bring a few inches of water to a low boil and rest the glass bowl atop. You can use a long toothpick or chopstick to stir your crayon and oil mixture until it's all blended. Then, you can pour it into a small Lip Balm Jar ($1, Lip Balm Now) and refrigerate for 15 to 20 minutes.