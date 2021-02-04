24 Last-Minute V-Day Gifts Based On Your Partner's Zodiac Sign

So far, 2022 has felt like a frigid, snowy blur. That said, who could blame you for forgetting to get your partner a gift for Valentine’s Day? The good news is that you've remembered (with time to spare) and it's not too late to place an order to arrive on time. Brainstorming gift ideas on a tight deadline can stump even the most creative people, so let us do the heavy lifting for you. These last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for your partner's zodiac sign will come in clutch if you get in gear and hit “Buy Now” ASAP.

You know your partner better than anyone else, but taking their zodiac sign into consideration can be an effective way to ensure you’re getting them something they’ll totally love. Their birth chart can shed some serious celestial light on their likes and dislikes, passions and pet peeves. Earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are infamously drawn to luxury and practicality. Social air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius embrace every opportunity to engage in meaningful, intellectual conversations. Water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — the most emotional of the zodiac — value gifts with sentimental meanings that show you really get them. And fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are impulsive, adventurous, and sexy. They’re drawn to anything that celebrates their joie de vivre, their lust for life.

How much you spend doesn’t matter nearly as much as getting them something you know they’ll appreciate. Below, you'll find two dozen gift ideas under $100, including plenty under $25. We've pinpointed two presents for each sign because we know one item can't fit everyone's tastes. Let the stars guide you to shopping success this Valentine's Day.

Aquarius Italy Art Print Society6 $56.99 $45.59 See on Society6 Travel-loving Aquarians might be stuck at home right now, but this whimsical poster captures their adventurous spirit. It’ll brighten up their home and maybe even spark some inspiration their next trip. Safari, anyone?

Aquarius Danya B Sophie Metal Bio-Ethanol Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace with Flame Guard Wayfair $49.99 See on Wayfair If your Aquarius boo is craving a change of scenery, this tabletop fireplace can instantly transform their home into a cozy ski lodge with a crackling fire. This gadget works indoors and outdoors and mimics the vibe of a fireplace without the mess of smoke or soot. Plus, you’ll never have to chop wood again.

Pisces Small Retro Square Sunglasses Women Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon Dreamy Pisces already sees the world through rose-colored glasses. Why not double down and gift your partner these ‘90s-inspired pink sunnies? Not to mention, they’re perfectly thematic for a Valentine’s Day celebration!

Pisces FancyFannyShop Stocking Stuffer Boxer Briefs Etsy $28.99 See on Etsy Other signs would wear their partner’s face on their boxers as a joke, but Pisces is sentimental enough to genuinely think this is sweet. Processing takes three full business days, so if you’re into this gift, chop chop — or, ahem, “shop shop.”

Aries Relationship Expansion Pack We're Not Really Strangers $12 See on We're Not Really Strangers An Aries might not open up about their feelings on their own, but when prompted by this game, they’d rather spill their guts than clam up and lose. Questions range from “What immediately attracted you to me?” to “What did our worst argument teach us?” The game will celebrate your relationship’s strengths and will teach you even more about each other. Is there any better way to celebrate V-Day?

Aries Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit Uncommon Goods $42 See on Uncommon Goods Fiery Aries can handle some heat. The only question is, how much? This DIY cooking kit is perfect for your favorite private chef, even if their skills are still on the amateur side. With easy-to-follow instructions, they can make up to six different sauces, each as delicious as the next.

Taurus The April Twenty-First Candle Birthdate Co. $48 $38 See on Birthdate Co. Home-oriented Taureans love luxe candles, and what's better than one inspired by the day of their birth? The scents are downright yummy, and each product features fascinating astrological insights about people born on that day.

Taurus Truffle Popcorn Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks $16 See on Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks The way to a Taurean’s heart is through their stomach, and that goes double if the snack is on the fancier side. This truffle popcorn is so delicious, it’s literally award-winning: It was named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things four times, and the brand’s founder won Shark Tank. The good news? Taureans love to share, so you’ll get to try out this delish snack, too.

Gemini Talking Pints — Conversation Glassware Uncommon Goods $30 See on Uncommon Goods There’s nobody more fun to talk with than a Gemini, period. But this fun-loving air sign has a tendency to jump to new topics faster than other signs can keep up with. The solution? These glasses turn conversation into a game. Cheers, and remember to pace yourself!

Gemini BOND TOUCH Bluetooth Long Distance Connection Digital Wrist Bracelets Amazon $108 See on Amazon These touch-sensitive bracelets attempt to make long-distance relationships a little easier. When you touch the sensor on your wrist, your partner feels it on theirs. Geminis have huge hearts but are sometimes easily distracted. These accessories serve as practical reminders to stay connected.

Cancer Sherpa Snap-Button Sweatshirt Gap $79.95 See on Gap Even though Cancers are summer babies, they love nothing more than to nestle into warm, cozy clothing during the winter. Enter this ultra-soft and oh-snuggly sweatshirt made of a fuzzy sherpa. It’s technically a gift for your partner, but shhh, I won’t tell if you borrow it.

Cancer Birth Month Flower Grow Kit Uncommon Goods $35 See on Uncommon Goods As mothers of the zodiac, Cancers love embracing a nurturing side. With this kit, your Cancer partner can explore their green thumb with this DIY gardening kit. Depending on when they’re born, they’ll either be nurturing red flax (June) or lavender (July). Once the flowers have bloomed, the bottle they grew in doubles as a keepsake vase.

Leo The Singular Sensation RosePops Preserved Petals $32 See on RosePops Preserved Petals It’s no secret that Leo loves to feel adored, and they have no qualms about basking in the glowy spotlight of being with someone who loves them. So what better way to show them you see them in all their fire sign glory with a rose that’ll never wilt? This one from Rosepop is berry-scented and so sweet. See similar items available in stock here.

Leo Apexel 10 in 1 Phone Camera Lens Kit Amazon $26.99 See on Amazon Leo wouldn’t be Leo without a little vanity, but that’s why you love them. This lens kit from Amazon will give them all the tools they need to create the bomb selfies only they can pull off. Under $30 for a perfectly curated feed? What could be better!

Virgo Grapefruit Basil Mint Bimble $39.99 See on Bimble Virgo’s drive is one of the sexiest things about them, full stop. But on days that feel extra stressful, Bimble’s THC-free hemp extract soda can help them chill TF out. The Grapefruit Basil Mint flavor is light, refreshing, and delicious.

Virgo AirPods Leather Case Courant $25 $12 See on Courant Never one to splurge on anything (because they’re just so practical), Virgo wants to keep their most treasured belongings in prime condition. Protect their AirPods with this stylish Italian leather case from Courant.

Libra Yvette Dome Hoops Lelia Mae $55 $38 See on Lelia Mae Classic Libra thrives when wearing basics with a twist. Support their love for the finer things in life with these little gold hoops that’ll turn into a wardrobe staple. (And who doesn’t love jewelry shaped like croissants?)

Libra Mainstreet Classics 20-Inch Table Top Foosball/Soccer Game Amazon $50.14 See on Amazon Libra is a social butterfly, but staying at home doesn’t necessarily equal being bored! Give your SO the illusion of a night out at the bar with this fun tabletop foosball set. Heck, you can even play in pajamas.

Scorpio Lace'd Up Padded Low Balconette Bra Savage x Fenty $64.95 See on Savage x Fenty Help Scorpio live up to their reputation as the sexiest sign in the zodiac with this sultry bra from Savage x Fenty. It’s so gorgeous and surprisingly comfy. Guaranteed, they’ll never want to take it off (unless you’re the one doing the removing).

Scorpio Colourblock Notebook Papier $26.99 See on Paper Scorpio’s signature sexiness goes hand-in-hand with their aura of mystery. This personalized notebook from Papier is the perfect place for them to store all their secrets and embrace their unique brand of je ne sais quoi.

Sagittarius Disposable Camera Urban Outfitters $20 See on Urban Outfitters Give your adventurous Sag partner a classic way to make memories with this cute disposable camera from Urban Outfitters. They’ll love the funky, stylish designs and absolutely live for the nostalgia of pictures on film.

Sagittarius Ailey Extension Online Live Classes Alvin Ailey $15 See on Alvin Ailey Free-spirited Sagittarius is happiest when they’re in motion. They love pretty much any activity that gets them moving. Virtual dance classes will give them the perfect outlet for their endless energy without having to brave the winter weather.

Capricorn Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet Food52 $50 See on Food52 As the most practical sign in the zodiac, Capricorn appreciates any long-lasting gift that serves a purpose. A salami bouquet will indulge their earth sign love for everything ~extra~ and provide charcuterie meat for days. You’re welcome in advance.

Capricorn Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour Bookshop $26 $23.92 See on Bookshop No one is more hardworking and dedicated than Capricorn. This New York Times bestselling novel about a 22-year-old’s new job at a New York City tech startup is perfect for this career-focused sign, and you can always borrow it once they’re done!

