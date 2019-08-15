110 Clever Wedding Hashtags That'll Ensure The Memories Live On Forever

From the dress, to the venue, to the cake, to the floral arrangements, to the decor, there's so much that goes into the wedding planning process. Nowadays, finding the perfect hashtag is right up there at the top of your to-do list. You may have hired a professional photographer to snap pictures during the ceremony and reception, but you'll also want to go through every candid, Boomerang, and selfie your guests capture, too. With the perfect hashtag, every wedding photo can be conveniently found on Instagram with a simple search. That's where I come in with this list of clever wedding hashtags that are #necessary to document all the memories.

On the big day, you'll be saying "I do" to the love of your life, dancing the night away, and thanking all your guests for celebrating with you. You won't have extra time to snap pictures of your own or come up with cute wedding captions and witty hashtags. That's where Instagram comes in as your very own digital photo album. You can scroll through pic after pic of your wedding day, and instantly relive and repost the great times.

The only way to make that scrolling a little easier is to come up with the perfect hashtag, and this list will have even the cake in tiers. Peruse each one, and choose the best hashtag that catches your eye. Then, you're one step closer to walking down the aisle.

1. #EatDrinkBecauseWereMarried

2. #GettingMeowied

3. #WedLongAndProsper

4. #WeVowToParty

5. #LetsCutTheCake

6. #PromDate2LifeMate

7. #MermaidToBeMarried

8. #CakesInTiers

9. #WholeLatteLoveHere

10. #MarriageHasANiceRingToIt

11. #NachoAverageWedding

12. #TwoLessFishInTheSea

Shutterstock

13. #NewlywedsOnTheBlock

14. #LoveAtFirstSwipe

15. #OurVeryOwnFairyTale

16. #BetterThanADisneyMovie

17. #JustTheBeginning

18. #TodayWasAFairytale — Taylor Swift, "Today Was A Fairytale"

19. #ForButterOrForWorse

20. #YouMakeMeHapBee

21. #WeddingsReallyTakesTheCake

22. #EvenTheCakeInTiers

23. #MeowAndFurever

24. #ALoveLikeNoOtter

25. #PutARingOnIt

26. #WeMakeAGoudaCouple

27. #ISaidYesToTheBest

28. #AToasterToTheHappyCouple

29. #WaffleyWedded

30. #WeDew

31. #ABerryHappyWedding

32. #OwlAlwaysLoveYou

33. #FromFeyonceToRingOnIt

34. #IBrewCherishYou

35. #IChewsYou

36. #SmoreLoveForever

37. #HereComesTheBride

38. #PoppinBottlesWereGettingMarried

39. #ISaidYesToCake

40. #AVeryEngagingWedding

41. #LoveTheWineYoureWith

42. #OnWeddingsWeWearWhite

43. #YouCantSipWithUs

44. #BrieMineForever

45. #OliveYouForever

46. #TotesGettingMarried

47. #WereHellaMarried

48. #GetThisPartyStarted — P!nk, "Get the Party Started"

49. #ThanksForBeanHereWithUs

50. #BrideUnveiling

51. #KissTheGirl — The Little Mermaid

52. #LettuceCelebrateTheHappyCouple

53. #ILoveWeddingsBerryMuch

54. #WereKittenMeowied

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

55. #WeDidIt

56. #SimplyMeantToBe — The Nightmare Before Christmas

57. #NoBunnyComparesToYou

58. #CantaloupeNow

59. #AndTheyLivedAppleyEverAfter

60. #AToastForButterOrForWorse

61. #LifeIsGoudaWithYou

62. #TheyDidntSayNo

63. #WeDidIt

64. #StartSpreadingTheBooze

65. #SipSipHoorayItsWeddingDay

66. #OliveWeddings

67. #WeddingThyme

68. #ThePearfectCouple

69. #WhosCuttingTheCake

70. #OpenBarYesPlease

71. #AlwaysHaveAPizzaMyHeart

72. #StealingHeartsAndLastNames

73. #ItJustGotReal

74. #HaveYouSeenTheRing

75. #AllYouNeedIsLoveAndCake

76. #LoveYouMoreThanTacos

77. #ThanksForBeingAWitness

78. #HeckYesWeDo

79. #WereMarriedLetsDance

80. #ItWasAlwaysYou

81. #IfYouCrashThisPartyYouBetterBeFamous

82. #WillGetMarriedForCake

83. #DoesThisDressMakeMeLookMarried

84. #DoughnutStopDancing

85. #OhSnapWereMarried

86. #AndSoOurStoryBegins

87. #TwoPensOneStory

88. #NoSidesJustGoodVibes

89. #TrustMeYouCanDance

90. #WhenIDoYouDoWeDo

91. #LetsDance

92. #HowSweetItIsToBeLovedByYou — Marvin Gaye, "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)"

93. #PartySmore

94. #TodaysTheBestDayEver

95. #IDoBBQ

96. #DoughnutMindIfIDo

97. #OurInstaGuestbook

98. #TonightWeWed

99. #CatchBouquetsAndFeelings

100. #NextStopHoneymoon

101. #DontJustStandThereBustAMove — Young MC, "Bust A Move"

102. #NowWereTogetherForever

103. #WeddingThisWay

104. #YouAreTheIcingOnMyWeddingCake

105. #OnceUponATimeStartsToday

106. #BBQBoozeAndBadDanceMoves

107. #FirstDateToFirstDance

108. #OurAdventureIsForever

109. #LetLoveSparkle

110. #TakeAShotWeTiedTheKnot