24 Captions For Wedding Selfies That'll Make You Happy Cry

With wedding season in full swing, you're bound to be headed to a ton of nuptial celebrations this summer, and you might even be in one or two. Pictures are quite possibly the best mementos from weddings you attend or are a part of, because they freeze the memories for you to look back at for years to come — and what better way to capture something in the moment than a selfie? You'll definitely need some captions for wedding selfies to accompany all of the pics you'll be taking this wedding season.

You may be able to capture a selfie with the couple, or maybe you and your date will pose for an adorable smooching pic, because love is in the air. Regardless, selfies often capture the most memorable parts of the special day. But if your selfie arm isn't good enough to capture that perfect moment (No judgement — mine isn't, either.), you can always ask a friend or random passerby to take the pic for you, and it'll come out just as good. (And you can still use these caption on that pic!)

So if you're headed to a wedding or two this summer, make sure you keep these captions in your back pocket for all the selfies you're bound to take. Remember: Take a picture, it'll last longer.

1. "It's been such an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers."

2. "May your love continue to grow and grow."

3. "Here's to a marriage that lasts meow and furever."

4. "Aloe this couple vera much."

5. "Here's to love and laughter and happily ever after."

6. "I think this wedding is dandy, and I'm not lion."

7. "I'm just here for the cake and love."

8. "Catch bouquets, not feelings."

9. "Sip, sip, hooray to the perfect wedding day."

10. "Congratulations to the happy couple. Now, put your tulips together and let's party."

11. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

12. "There are two less fish in the sea."

13. "Oh snap, I got a selfie with the bride."

14. "Together is a beautiful place to be."

15. "Love is in the air."

16. "Time to pop the champagne."

17. "Confetti here, champagne there, love everywhere."

18. "Ready to own this dance floor."

19. "Thank you for sharing your big day with me, and a special thank you to the cake you're serving and the open bar situation."

20. "I see, sparks fly whenever you smile." — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly"

21. "We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh

22. "May your life together be full of love, and your love be full of life."

23. "If there is ever even a slight chance at getting something that will make you happy, risk it. Life's too short and happiness is too rare." — A.R. Lucas

24. "Congratulations to the happy couple on a wedding worthy of every Pinterest board."