95 Cute Wedding Hashtags To Use When It's Time To #PopTheChampagne & Party

I can hear the bells, because wedding season is officially here. Whether you're helping your bestie plan their big day, tagging along as a plus one, or prepping for your own special day, you want to be prepared to party without pause. For all of your bride selfies, cake pics, and dancing boomerangs at the reception, you'll want to have not only captions for your Instagram posts, but cute wedding hashtags, too.

Nowadays, it's not just about the right caption to go along with any snap you take. You want to incorporate hashtags as well. The happy couple probably has a hashtag picked out for their big day that's a combination of their names and something punny, but you'll also want to put in a few extra tags to make sure your post gets all the love it truly deserves.

Hashtags are a great way for you to look back on photos whenever you'd like. It's a digital photo album you can pull out with a simple search. They can also be a fun way to show off your humor with a cute pun. Though, I love the way hashtags bring in a few extra likes, because let's be honest: Who doesn't want more likes?

Weddings are all about bringing family and friends together and celebrating the love that's in the air. When you post pics on Instagram, use any of these 95 wedding hashtags. Just post ASAP, because there's a slice of cake with your name on it, and you do not want to make it wait.

1. #WeddingDay

2. #EatDrinkBeMarried

3. #GettingMarried

4. #TheyLivedHappilyEverAfter

5. #DreamWedding

6. #DreamsComeTrue

7. #PromDate2LifeMate

8. #AVowToParty

9. #ForeverPartyOf2

10. #MissToMrs

11. #ALoveToLast

12. #MarriageHasANiceRingToIt

13. #PutARingOnIt — Beyoncé, "Single Ladies"

14. #Bride

15. #Wedding

16. #InstaWedding

17. #Fairytale

18. #InstaFairytale

19. #WeddingDress

20. #WeddingCake

21. #CakeInTiers

22. #PopTheChampagneChangingLastName

23. #WeddingParty

24. #PartyFacesOn

25. #WedLongAndProsper

26. #OurAdventureBeginsToday

27. #TheStoryOfUs — Taylor Swift, "The Story Of Us"

28. #ForeverAndAlways — Taylor Swift, "Forever & Always

29. #NachoAverageBride

30. #TwoLessFishInTheSea

31. #LoveAtFirstSight

32. #MFEO

33. #CutestCouple

34. #CoupleGoals

35. #PerfectWedding

36. #PinterestWorthy

37. #CanYouFeelTheLoveTonight — The Lion King

38. #TogetherForever

39. #TrueLovesKiss

40. #KissTheBride

41. #KissTheGirl — The Little Mermaid

42. #DreamComeTrue

43. #AWholeNewWorldWithYou — Aladdin

44. #TaleAsOldAsTime — Beauty and the Beast

45. #LoveWins

46. #BetterTogether — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

47. #ToHaveAndToHold

48. #JustTheBeginning

49. #WeddingsReallyTakeTheCake

50. #LoveFromMyHeadTomatoes

51. #ALoveLikeNoOther

52. #SuchAGoudaCouple

53. #APizzaMyHeart

54. #AToastToTheHappyCouple

55. #IDo

56. #IDoCrew

57. #LifeIsGoodWithYou

58. #AllDressedInWhite

59. #BrideUnveil

60. #WeddingBouquet

61. #TossTheBouquet

62. #WeDo

63. #LoveYouBerryMuch

64. #IWillAlwaysLoveYou — Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You"

65. #MrsHasANiceRingToIt

66. #LoveForever

67. #MarriageGoals

68. #IChooseYou

69. #AVeryEngagingWedding

70. #LoveTheVows

71. #LoveTheWineYoureWith

72. #SoHappyTogether — The Turtles, "Happy Together"

73. #MeantToBe

74. #Soulmate

75. #WeddingPlanningPaidOff

76. #BrideStyle

77. #BrideOfTheDay

78. #RelationshipGoals

79.#FairytaleWedding

80. #FairytaleRomance

81. #OnceUponATime

82. #WhenYouWishUponAStar — Pinocchio

83. #TodayWasAFairytale — Taylor Swift, "Today Was A Fairytale"

84. #StorybookWedding

85. #AtLast — Etta James, "At Last"

86. #AllOfMeLovesAllOfYou — John Legend, "All of Me"

87. #IWannaMarryYou

88. #CantHelpFallingInLove — Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling In Love"

89. #ImYours — Jason Mraz, "I'm Yours"

90. #MeowAndFurever

91. #MermaidToBeTogether

92. #BestFriendsForLife

93. #ForeverInLove

94. #ISaidYes

95. #ThisSweetMoment