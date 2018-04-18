When a planet goes into retrograde, it can be tricky, to say the least, to navigate the sudden influx of emotions, communication mishaps, and major life changes. I mean, we're all getting pretty good at this, given that we're currently in the midst of Jupiter's retrograde, and throwing a freaking party because Mercury just went back into its rightful place — but wait, there's more! You might want to consider rolling out your mat and flowing through some yoga poses for Saturn retrograde, because yes, my dear friends: As of Tuesday, April 17, Saturn has begun wreaking havoc on us, as well.

Earlier this week, Saturn went into retrograde, meaning there's about to be a bit of a commotion down here on planet Earth (what else is new?). The ring-clad planet is said to be associated with discipline and karma, so this retrograde, in particular, may force you to confront some uncomfortable moments from your past that you've been avoiding up until now.

While all of this may sound kind of, you know, awful, I'm personally going to view this period of time as an opportunity for self-improvement, growth, and owning up to my sh*t, whenever and wherever necessary. You, too, can immerse yourself in some of these thought-provoking life lessons by getting on your mat and flowing through this powerful, grounding, and heart-opening vinyasa sequence.

Depending on how comfortable you are in your practice, feel free to experiment and add your own poses and movements into the mix, keeping in mind how your body and mind are feeling at the moment — this is your sacred time on the mat. Happy retrograde, yogis!

1 Supported Chest-Opener With A Block KinoYoga on YouTube Start your practice in a nourishing, rejuvenating, and restorative chest-opener that I personally think feels better than sex — seriously. Ideally, you'll use a yoga block for this pose to help support your body, but if you don't have one, a couple of pillows will work, too. If your head doesn't reach the ground here, that's totally OK. Try a lower setting on the block, or place another block or blanket beneath your head. Stay in this heart-opener for a few minutes, breathing deeply and settling into your own energy.

2 Reclined Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Slowly roll off of your block and onto the floor, adjusting yourself into a reclined spinal twist on the right side of your body. Stretch your arms out to a "T" and gaze over your opposite shoulder, breathing evenly and slowly. Repeat this asana on your left side.

3 Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar A) Yoga by Candace on YouTube Slowly and mindfully roll up to a seated position, pause here for a moment to scan your body, and then make your way to a standing position. Bring your hands to heart center, and set an intention focused around Saturn's retrograde for your practice. Remind yourself that you're exactly where you need to be in the present moment, and this is a time to grow and expand your effervescent being. Then, begin flowing through three rounds of sun salutations to wake up your mind and warm up your body.

4 High Lunge (Utthita Ashwa Sanchalanasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube After your sun salutations sequence, use your right leg to step back into a powerful high lunge. As you adjust your body into this asana, consider taking a few pulses with your back leg to strengthen your lower-body muscles and assert some control over your movement during such a turbulent time in the universe.

5 Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana) RosalieYoga on YouTube Gently drop your right leg down to the mat into a low lunge, sinking deeply and lusciously into your front knee. Begin to raise your arms up to the sky. Point your fingers up toward the solar system, offering your energy upward and connecting with Saturn as you take a baby backbend to bring that chest-opening sensation back into your flow.

6 Half Split (Ardha Hanumanasana) Creating Momentum with Rayneen on YouTube Shift backward, mimicking the cosmic motion of Saturn retreating in the night sky, into ardha hanumanasana, or half split. Tune into the sensations this sends down your hamstring, and don't be afraid to take it deeper into a full split, if that's within your skill-set. Never force anything, though, and remember that listening to your body is key here.

7 Chair Pose (Utkatasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Take a vinyasa, and repeat the flow from high lunge to half split on the opposite side of your body to achieve optimal balance. When you're done, take another vinyasa, and make your way toward the front of your mat, lifting your heart and sinking into chair pose. Find strength, empowerment, and stillness in the silence that surrounds you.

8 Dancer's Pose (Natarajasana) Howcast on YouTube Come to a standing position, and begin to play around with balancing in the graceful elegance that is dancer's pose. Practice natarajasana for as long as your body calls for, but make sure to do equal amounts of work on both sides of your body. Try not to let the fear of failure hold you back from pouring your heart into this posture. If you fall, get back up and try again with a sense of courage and newfound strength.

9 Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana) LIVESTRONG.COM on YouTube Once you've had enough of your dancer's pose work, take a vinyasa and then prepare to restore your body and release your hips in a luxurious pigeon pose. Relax, release, surrender, and let it all go. Detach yourself from all of the thoughts of how the pose "should" be, and simply melt forward, folding over your angular front leg, and allowing the ground beneath you to support you. For balance, repeat this pose on the other side of your body.