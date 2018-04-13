If you were hoping to celebrate the end of Mercury retrograde on April 15, don't plan any parties just yet. On April 17, Saturn, one of the most feared planets in all of astrology, will be moving into a retrograde of its own. If Saturn were your father, you would have spent your entire childhood grounded. This planet has little time for games and none for sympathy. The meaning of Saturn in retrograde 2018 for your zodiac sign will give you better idea of what you're in for.

In astrology, Saturn rules over restrictions, responsibility, and most terrifying of all, karma. This planet pushes you to maintain discipline, reminding you that every action you take has a consequence. In your birth chart, Saturn represents your inevitable cycle of trial and error. It takes around 30 years for Saturn to return to the sign it was in when you were born. When that happens, you receive the rewards and repercussions for how you've chosen to live your life so far.

Saturn retrograde can be likened to a performance review at work or a midterm exam. You will be forced to reflect on the state of your life, which can fill you with a sense of guilt if you haven't been working hard enough or if you've behaved negatively towards the world. Since Saturn is in Capricorn, the sign it rules over, this planet is at its most powerful state. Expect the lessons you'll learn to be difficult to swallow.

However, no need to worry too much. Saturn retrograde happens every year and lasts around four and a half months. You've been through this many times before.

Aries

You will reflect on how far you've come in your career. If you're not happy with where you're at, you'll come to terms with why that might be your fault. It's possible you've been concerned with your public image rather than working hard. You will feel compelled to do away with superficial aspects of your career and create substance behind your success.

Taurus

Your long-held beliefs and attitudes toward life will come into question. You may wonder why you've settled on certain ideas without digging deeper. Some of these ideas may fanciful and unrealistic. You will feel like learning new perspectives and committing to the one that provides you with the most security and strength.

Gemini

If your financial state is unstable and your most intimate relationships are shallow and without depth, you won't be able to ignore it. If you rely on financial support from others, you may be forced to start making your own money. If you don't provide emotional substance to your relationships, they'll crumble. You might need to get your hands dirty during this time.

Cancer

Not all of your relationships are meant to last during this time. You will notice which ones are failing and you'll have to decide whether you want to work on it or let the relationship go. This could make you feel stressed out and perhaps even lonely, but you can't keep wasting your energy on people who don't truly care about you.

Leo

You may be forced to reassess the way you treat your body and mind. If you're not living a healthy lifestyle, you'll face the repercussions. You will feel compelled to establish new habits and routines that improve your well-being. You need to revamp your mental perspective and cleanse the toxins from your body or it will only get worse.

Virgo

You may be wondering if you truly know how to have fun and express your creativity. If you haven't worked hard enough, you may feel like you don't deserve pleasure. You may also feel uninspired to create art. You will question what it is what you truly want to say and you'll be forced to step out of your comfort zone and try something new.

Libra

You may feel like you don't know where "home" truly is. You will reflect on your origins, wondering who you really are and where you come from. If you're unhappy with it, you might be forced to construct your own foundations in life. You will feel pulled to spend time with your innate self, strengthening and securing your identity.

Scorpio

If you've been withdrawn and distant from the world, you will feel like this disconnect has set you back in life. The way you communicate and exchange ideas may be a source of insecurity, and you'll be forced to reach out to others and get back into the social sphere. Your ideas cannot go anywhere while they're trapped in your head. Let others see them.

Sagittarius

If you've been spending carelessly or forgetting to focus on financial security, it may come back to haunt you. You will be forced to rethink the way you handle money, possibly getting a second job or tightening your savings. Trivial matters such as numbers and payments don't usually interest you, however, these things require your attention.

Capricorn

Your overall sense of self will be challenged. You'll be forced to reflect on the person you've been, the person you are, and the person you're becoming. This is a lot to take in, but if you want to change not only your presence in the world, but also the way you see yourself, you need to get serious and start making some real moves.

Aquarius

You will feel spiritually challenged during this time. You may feel like you aren't connected to your soul, like you've been running on auto-pilot. If you've been avoiding yourself — and by "yourself," I mean your true self — you won't be able to escape any longer. The pain lingering at the back of your mind must be dealt with and you need to rethink the meaning of your life.

Pisces

You may feel like you haven't found a community you fit in with. If your network isn't making you happy, you may have to seek out a new set of people. You may also question the type of friend you've been to others, wondering if you're truly contributing something special to your social circle. Your level of generosity and compassion may need to be reworked.