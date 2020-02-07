Whether you plan on spending Feb. 14 at a romantic, candlelit dinner date, out with your best friends, or on your couch with Ben & Jerry, a festive beauty beat is always a good way to celebrate the Hallmark holiday. If you're considering a special Valentine's Day look, but you don't have time to scour the internet for last-minute inspo, don't worry, because I've done the research for you. You'll trigger the heart eyes Emoji reaction in anyone who sees you with these Valentine's Day makeup looks that are anything but basic.

Your mind likely defaults exclusively to a bright red lip when you think about Valentine's Day beauty. And that's great. But this V-Day, why not try a beat that goes beyond the traditional red pout. Consider mixing up your festive look with multiple shades, textures, heart motifs, and, of course, glitter. If you're down, I've rounded up a mix of beauty looks that include all of those things, as well as ombre lips, multi-toned eye looks, lots of pink, and yes, even heart-shaped glitter.

Ahead, fall in love with the 10 Valentine's Day makeup looks that will definitely make your crush post a million heart eye Emojis under your selfie.

A Vampy V-Day

Hello, darkness, my old friend. Contrary to popular belief, there is a way to incorporate dark, moody shades into a beauty beat on the holiday centered around love and light — and this vampy burgundy look by NikkieTutorials is the perfect way to do so.

Seeing Red

OK, I know I said Valentine's Day 2020 was the year to go beyond "traditional" red lips. However, when you pair a red lip with a wash of bright red eyeshadow, it makes for a bold V-Day makeup look that is red hot.

Pretty In Pink

A glossy, neutral pink color is the perfect pout color for Valentine's Day, especially when it's paired with this sparkly, light-and-dark pink eye look. Set off by sky-high lashes and the sharpest cat-eye, this look may be more romantic than the holiday itself.

Queen Of Hearts

If extra is the name of your makeup game, then this hot pink, sparkly glitter eye look with tiny heart appliqués appropriately scream, "I'm a (self-)loving Queen."

Send Nudes

Give a whole new meaning to the term "send nudes" this V-Day by rocking a completely nude beauty beat. This soft glam is the only "nude" you'll want to be serving up, anyway.

50 Shades Of Pink

If your love language is sharp, cut-creases in different shades of pink, red, and purple, then this is the look for you. Just make sure to finish it off by highlighting the brow bone with a pearlescent pink that shines brighter than anyone's love for you.

Ombré Red Lip

Mix up a bold, red lip by adding splashes of all of your fave red lipsticks. To really set off the look, create an all-over bronzed glow and use a reddish gold eyeshadow that plays off the blended shades on your lips.

A Velveteen Makeup Dream

This burgundy red lip look, paired with the black and brown smoky eye, is extra dreamy, thanks to its velvety textures. It's the ultimate moody, romantic look for a cozy date night in.

Pink Nudes

If you're neutral about the holiday, a soft-wash of pretty, pink neutrals all over is the perfect look for you on Valentine's Day. It's subtle yet radiant, and you might just fall head over heels for it as an everyday look.

Literal Heart Eyes

If you're unafraid of bold makeup look — and you have a steady hand, kill two birds with one stone (or heart) this year with a Valentine's Day look that combines literal hearts on your eyes with the current e-girl makeup trend. You might just become TikTok famous in the process.