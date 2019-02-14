Courtesy of Avon // Courtesy of KKW Fragrance

30 Valentine's Day-Themed Beauty Products So Good, You'll Want Them All To Yourself

Valentine's Day has always been a big deal for me (though, I should mention, my birthday is the day before, so it's usually party vibes all week long). It's not even about having a date either — it's the festive beauty that matters. I just love that everything in February comes packaged in shades of pink and red, with heart motifs and kiss prints everywhere, and these Valentine's Day beauty products are no exception. To celebrate the holiday of love and treat yourself today, cozy up to these 30 (I know, I know, but you need options!) skincare, makeup, nail, and hair products, all packaged in cute sweetheart-themed designs.

Whether you're in the market for a beauty buy to share with your best friend, a set of Valentine cards for your whole crew (I'm talking one that conveniently come complete with perfume samples), or all the pampering essentials you need for a party of one (Candles? Got 'em! Face masks? Got those too!) these are the best essentials to celebrate this February and beyond. Now, all that's left is deciding which of the below you love the most. Be warned: Taking your pick won't be easy, so just be sure to follow your heart.

Gimme Lip! Gloss

$5

Avon

I can't think of a cuter accessory to brighten up the inside of your purse, can you?

Pinrose Petal Valentines

$15

Pinrose

It's like those Valentine's Day cards you used to pass out in school, but even better with perfume samples.

Sparkle Squad Forever Gift Set

$39

Petite 'n Pretty

Give one half to your bestie, keep one for yourself... or, you know, just keep it all for yourself.

"Cheekmate" Powder Blush Trio Palette Queen

$18

The Crème Shop

Who said you need your crush to make you blush?

Volumpté Plump-In-Color Lip Balm

$39

YSL Beauty

Lovely on the outside, and even more lovely on the inside.

Eva NYC Broken Heart Mini Healthy Heat Styling Iron

$28

Urban Outfitters

It's not about the pink and red color palette of this cute mini straightener; it's the cute heart-print motif on the top that really seals the deal.

Christian Louboutin Limited Edition Loubivalentine's Coffret Rouge Louboutin

$120

Neiman Marcus

For all you people ready to splurge out there, this luxe Louboutin gift set is just what you need on your Valentine's Day wish list.

Essie Valentine's Day Nail Collection

$27

HSN

Not only did Essie roll out a collection of the perfect pink and red nail polish shades, but they packaged them in the most adorable printed bottles.

KKW Hearts BFF

$30

KKW Fragrance

This iconic scent needs no introduction, amirite?

Truly Organic Dew You Love me Jelly Glitter Face Mask

$19

American Eagle

You've seen glitter skincare masks, but this one takes the cake with its heart-shaped sequins.

Valentine's Day Heart Candle

$11

Avon

Set the mood for a hot date with yourself. TBH, that's the only date you need.

I'm Sheet Mask + Hand Cream Cracker Box Se

$14

Tony Moly

Roses are red, violets are cool. But have you seen this rose-infused body care gift set?

Loverboy Candle (Handsome And Innocent)

$38

Sunday Forever

Make your room smell like a loverboy, without the emotional drama.

Rose Clay Heart The Cleansing Sponge

$10

One Love Organics

This heart-shaped sponge looks cute, sure, but it gets down and dirty removing makeup and dead skin.

Pucker Up! Lip Plumping Kit

$4

Masqueology

In case you'll be doing any kissing this Valentine's Day or any day after, make sure your lips are prepped and ready to go.

Petite Plume Adult Heart-Shaped Sunnies Eye Mask

$26

Maisonette

This eye mask with heart-shaped sunglasses printed on it brings new meaning to the term ~beauty rest~.

MŌDA Mwah! 5PC Full Face Kit

$25

Beauty USA

Kiss basic makeup brushes goodbye and fall in love with these instead.

Flower Shop 3-Wick Candle

$25

Bath & Body Works

The only thing better than hugs and kisses? A three-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.

Aromatherapy Rose Vanilla Nourishing Body Oil

$17

Bath & Body Works

Get ready to fall in love with the sweetest body oil you'll ever try.

Bella Freud Parfum Close To My Heart Eau de Parfum

$145

Net-A-Porter

With a perfume bottle this chic, I almost don't care what it smells like... almost.

LANCÔME Monsieur Big Hearts Limited Edition Mascara

$25

Sephora

You already know and love the Lancome Monsieur Big formula. The limited-edition Valentine's Day tube just sweetens the deal.

CIATÉ LONDON Pretty Stix Murumuru Butter Lipstick

$20

Sephora

I just can't with how adorable this lipstick print is.

KAJA Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush

$24

Sephora

You've heard of heart eyes. Now, KAJA brings you heart cheeks.

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Glow Letters

$18

Sephora

It might look like Valentine's Day candy, but it's just loose bronzer shaped like Xs and Os.

TOO FACED Love Light Prismatic Highlighter

$30

Sephora

Get ready to fall in love with this heart-shaped highlighter.

BEAUTYBLENDER beautyblender BBF

$40

Sephora

I can't think of a better way to mend a broken heart.

GUERLAIN KissKiss LoveLove Lipstick

$33

Sephora

If love is a battlefield, you'll need this heart-shaped bullet lipstick in your arsenal.

KORA ORGANICS Rose Quartz Heart Facial Sculptor

$58

Net-A-Porter

Feel the love (and a relaxing massage) with this heart-shaped rose quartz face sculptor.

Yes To Primrose Valentine's Day Mud Mask Facial Treatment

$3

Target

Treat yourself to this mud mask this Valentine's Day and plan a night to stay in and relax. Even better, the packaging is super Instagrammable.

Counting Hearts Eyeshadow Palette

$15

Essence Makeup

You'll be the ultimate heart-breaker when you add this eyeshadow palette to your vanity.