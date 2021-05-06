There's nothing a grad deserves more than the opportunity to treat themselves. They've been working hard all year long, writing papers, taking tests, and attending classes online. Now that their big day is here, it's time for you to get some unique graduation gifts on Etsy that are geared to relaxing at home. You want to spoil your friend or family member (or yourself) with something they can use right away, and a spa-like gift is just that.

If you're looking for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts your grad will cherish, Etsy is what you need. You know the online shop is the place to find customizable and handmade items that feel super personal. You're already thinking about what your grad friends need as gifts, so you might as well make it as personal as possible with an Etsy gift for graduates.

Get some essential oils they can use to calm down while giving themselves a super cute manicure, or surprise them with a cozy crewneck representing their school pride. There are tons of ideas with relaxation in mind, you just need to scroll through this carefully curated list of 10 unique graduation gifts on Etsy to see which one is calling your friend's name (or your own). Then, add it to your cart and have it shipped to you or wherever your grad may be.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Tea Bombs Tea Crystals, Tea Bombs $15 | Etsy See on Etsy Say goodbye to hot chocolate bombs, and hello to tea bombs. These super fun tea crystals are just like the viral hot chocolate bombs, and melt in your mug to make a delicious drink. Choose from a variety of flavors like Citrus Chamomile and Youthful Rose for your grad to enjoy while snuggled up on the couch.

2. Essential Oil Diffuser 150ml Essential Oil Diffuser with Top 6 Pure Aromatherapy Essential Oils Bundle Cool Mist Humidifier for Home and Office $31 | Etsy See on Etsy To help create a relaxing environment for your grad friend, get them an essential oil diffuser. This particular diffuser not only creates a calming aromatherapy mist, but acts as a nightlight as well. This bundle also comes with six essential oils, like lavender, which is supposed to be soothing and balancing.

3. Aromatherapy Gift Set Aromatherapy Relaxing Box $41 $37 | Etsy See on Etsy If you're not sure what to get your friend, get them this aromatherapy gift set. It includes a scented candle, bath bomb, lip balm, and sachet of dried flowers. They're all beautifully wrapped up in one box, and you can pick which scent to get your friend.

4. Whipped Body Butter Black-Owned Organic Whipped Body Butter $2 | Etsy See on Etsy There's nothing more soothing than some whipped body butter. Your friend can treat themselves to an at-home spa day, and lather on the shea, cocoa butter, and coconut oil. It's extra moisturizing and comes in different scents like Honey Mango and Almond Coconut.

5. Cozy Slippers Smiley Face Slippers $26 | Etsy See on Etsy You can't help but to smile at these cozy smiley face slippers. They're perfect for keeping your toes warm while just hanging out at home. These adorable slippers also have amazing reviews. One customer says they're not only "super soft," but they want it to come in more colors so they can order another pair.

6. Weighted Blanket Weighted Blanket Adult, Graduation Gift for Daughter , Mom Gift, Sister Gift, Weighted Lap Pad $55 | Etsy See on Etsy Don't just get your friend a blanket — get them a weighted blanket. The extra weight can be calming, so your friend can really relax while chilling at home watching Netflix, or getting a good night's sleep. Also, this weighted blanket is gorgeous with a floral print on one side.

7. Customized Pool Float Custom Pool Float, Personalized Pool Float, Confetti Pool Float $28 | Etsy See on Etsy Now that school's out, it's time to relax by the pool. Get your bestie a brand new pool float for chilling in the water all summer long. Not only is this a gift your friend can use right away, but you can get it personalized with their name on it so they can keep it forever.

8. Graduation Candle Yes Bitch You Graduated Soy Candle $12 | Etsy See on Etsy "Yasss" is exactly right. Your friend just graduated and that needs to be celebrated. Enjoy a chill movie night in with this graduation candle and their fave snacks. You could even have fun by choosing the "Surprise Me" scent to see what your friend will get.

9. Bleached College Crewneck Custom Bleached $25 | Etsy See on Etsy Whether your friend just graduated from college or is heading off to one, they need a cozy crewneck to show off their school pride. You want to get them a sweater they can wear for both lounging on the couch and doing TikTok dances, so make sure it's tie-dyed. This bleached dye crewneck fits that description, and you can have it customized with their school name and favorite colors.