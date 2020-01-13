10 Underrated Sex Positions You Don’t Want To Sleep On

From switching up basic missionary to really revamping your foreplay, the sexiest switcheroos in the bedroom can sometimes be a little overlooked. While you and your partner(s) may like to stick to your sexy routine, you may be surprised at how thrilling these underrated sex positions can be.

When it comes to getting it on, you probably know your favorite moves. Whether you love to be on top or totally lose it when your partner takes the lead, it helps to know what feels right for your body. Though it can be good to think outside of the erotic box or to try new things with your partner, sometimes the sexiest thing of all is to go back to the basics. From bending your boo over a couch to getting it on in front of a floor mirror, the smallest changes can have the biggest impact. While trying new things may be a little intimidating, consensually getting out of your sexy comfort zone can teach you all about your body and desires.

And if you're looking to turn up the heat between the sheets, while still sticking to some OG moves, here are the nine most underrated sex moves, that'll keep you up all night.

Shutterstock

1. Doggy Style While Doggy doesn't allow for eye contact, it does allow for maximum pleasure. With the penetrating partner entering you from behind, you can stimulate yourself with your hands or a toy. Additionally, facing away from your partner can mean you both have some space to breathe — you don't need to be in each other's faces as you turn up the heat.

2. Standing Sex I get it — movies (read: porn) can make standing sex look like it's an Olympic sport. Though you may think that vertical sex requires aerobics and strength training, the truth is, you don't need to be an athlete to get it on standing up. Try using a wall for support, or bending over a table or counter. Putting your weight on the wall or table can let your boo hit all your sweet spots from new angles.

3. Sex In Front Of A Mirror Mirror sex can be all the excitement and sexiness of filming yourself getting it on without actually filming yourself getting it on. (Though if that's what you and your partner(s) are into, go you!). Propping up a mirror over, beside, next to, or around your bed can give your partner(s) a front-row seat to see all the action as it's going down.

4. Spoon Sex Spoon sex can allow you and your boo to gt as comfy as possible as you hold each other close. It can also allow you and your partner to experience fingering or using toys to stimulate each other in different ways. Building intimacy as you learn about your bodies? Sign me up!

5. Couch Sex Using a couch or any sort of large comfy furniture item (like a love seat, daybed, or armchair) can allow you and your boo to bend over and find balance in new ways. Try bending over the arm of the chair and having your partner enter you from behind. You can rest your weight on the couch as your partner gets in some deep penetration. Shutterstock

6. Oral In A Chair Incorporating a chair into oral can take your sex life to new heights. If the receiving partner is sitting up, the penetrating partner doesn't have to uncomfortably bend their neck in order to hit all the right spots. Sitting during oral can allow for some consensual power play, which can really spice up your sex life.

7. Modified Missionary Don't think of Missionary as basic or boring — think of it as a sexy starting off point to jump into all sorts of new fun. Try putting a pillow under your lower back to lift your hips and allow for deeper penetration. You could even lift your legs in the air and rest them on your partner's shoulders! Additionally, consider getting it on in a different room in the house to explore new taboos.

8. Receiving Partner On Top Getting on top can change everything. Maybe you pin your partner down for some consensual power play or straddle and ride them straight out of your Brokeback Mountain fantasies. Whatever you choose, if you're used to the penetrating partner being on top, having the receiving partner get on top can be a super hot way to switch things up.

9. Sex Without Penetration Listen, as long as everything is consensual, there's no wrong way to get it on. However, if you're looking to experience a new level of intimacy with someone, try having sex without direct penetration. Maybe you incorporate more foreplay or oral, or you stick to fingering or experiment with toys. Getting aroused slower and really building up to it can make your orgasms feel even more intense.